Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 15:03:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video

 
 
04/06/2020    14:56 GMT+7

Vietnamese divo Tung Duong has had a “reunion” with late rocker Tran Lap in his newest music video that was released recently.

Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video
Divo Tung Duong (left), much loved late rocker Tran Lap (centre), and guitarist/songwriter Tran Tuan Hung seen in the music video Cơn Mưa Tháng 5 (Rain of May).  Photo courtesy of the artist

In the video titled Cơn Mưa Tháng 5 (Rain of May), Duong duets with the frontman of the famous rock band Bức Tường (The Wall) with guitarist and songwriter Tran Tuan Hung.

According to Duong, the music video was unplanned.

“May is when life has ‘recovered’ gradually as the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer serious. The rains are the sign that summer is coming. While I was thinking about the past, an idea to do something with my buddy Tran Lap crossed my mind,” Duong said.

He then shared his idea with guitarist Hung, who suggested he perform the song Cơn Mưa Tháng 5 that he composed with Tran Lap. The song became famous after a performance by the rocker and his band.        

“Together with Hung, my team and I were devoted to be able to complete the music video in May. The video is not only dedicated to Tran Lap, but also a symbol of our friendship.”

With the support of visual artist Hong Vy and using modern mapping technology that allows images of the late musician to join the stage, the trio have created an impressive and touching performance.  

 

Accompanied by the acoustic guitar of Hung, the energetic vocals of Tung Duong are in perfect harmony with the baritone voice of Tran Lap.

Lap, who died in March 2016 at the age of 42, just four months after being diagnosed with cancer, was widely admired for his energy, optimism and “fighting spirit” after his diagnosis. 

“It’s fate offering me chances to perform with Lap and his band Bức Tường. I have devoted all my mind and heart when I sang his songs in the concert Bức Tường and Friends: The Hands Bring the Warmth to support him, and the tribute concert See You Again.”

Guitarist Hung revealed that he and other members of the band Bức Tường will record a new album that is scheduled for release in October.  VNS

Tung Duong, international ensemble release music videos to cheer up pandemic-hit populace

Tung Duong, international ensemble release music videos to cheer up pandemic-hit populace

Vietnamese singer Tung Duong has released two new music videos, Que Nha (Homeland) and Redemption Song, featuring several foreign musicians to raise people’s spirits and awareness in the fight against the coronavirus.

Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary

Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary

Vietnamese hit-making rock band, Bức Tường (The Wall), released a new music video entitled XXV to celebrate their 25th anniversary on March 26.  

 
 

Other News

.
FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

FK Sarajevo, a Bosnian football club owned by Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Hoai Nam, defended their domestic title after the 2019-20 season has been concluded.

Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Multiple online entertainment platforms have started to provide exclusive content as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in demand for such services.

Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Viet Van, a photojournalist of Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, has won an Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards 2020 for the Fine Art category.

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Team Chess Championship will be held in Bac Giang Province on June 5-15.

China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Film audiences have moved online during the virus pandemic with fears they might not return to cinemas.

Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The programme "True Italian Taste" will officially kick off on June 3 in HCM City with an event dedicated to pasta.

Young composer explores writing in different languages
Young composer explores writing in different languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Award-winning composer Vu Dang Minh Anh, also known as Ania Vu, is preparing for her participation in the Tanglewood Music Festival.

List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed
List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Van Quyet, and Nguyen Tien Linh have been named as the Vietnamese footballers with the highest estimated transfer value, according to sports website Transfermarket.

Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon to open in August
Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon to open in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

The Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon 2020 will be held on August 1 on the Tuan Chau Islands, Quang Ninh Province.

Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards
Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

The eighth Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards is accepting entries from both amateur and professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad from June 1 to the end of August.

Turning junk into kid’s toys
Turning junk into kid’s toys
VIDEOicon  03/06/2020 

Discarded tyres, cardboard boxes, and other materials have been given a new lease of life and turned into brand new toys for children via the meticulous hands of young people.

YouTube channel showcases idyllic Vietnamese countryside
YouTube channel showcases idyllic Vietnamese countryside
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnamese YouTube channel Ẩm Thực Mẹ Làm (Mother’s Cuisine) was introduced to the world on the official Twitter page of the world’s biggest online video-sharing platform.

Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake
Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi City’s Department of Culture and Sports has planned a wide range of cultural and arts activities to be held along the pedestrian streets in the vicinity of Hoan Kiem Lake after the area reopened for visitors.

Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs
Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Singer Ha Le has released his debut album featuring iconic songs by late famous composer Trinh Cong Son, also dubbed the "Bob Dylan of Vietnam".

Mixed martial arts has bright future in Vietnam
Mixed martial arts has bright future in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Mixed martial arts has finally found its place in Vietnam after the national federation (VMMAF) was established, promising a bright future for the sport.

New season of Heritage Journey Photography Contest kicked off
New season of Heritage Journey Photography Contest kicked off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

All Vietnamese and foreign photographers, living in the country and abroad, have been invited to send photos to the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest, which was launched on June 1.

Third Dalat Ultra Trail Int’l Marathon to take place later this month
Third Dalat Ultra Trail Int’l Marathon to take place later this month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Over 5,000 domestic and foreign runners are expected to take part in the Dalat Ultra Trail International Marathon 2020 in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong from June 19-21, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Book on chess teaches children about willpower, intelligence
Book on chess teaches children about willpower, intelligence
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

A novel titled Nước Cờ Hòa (A Draw in Chess) has been released by Kim Đồng Publishing House to teach children about having a strong will, patience and intelligence.

Van Quyet named among leading Asian midfielders
Van Quyet named among leading Asian midfielders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Prestigious sports broadcaster Fox Sports Asia has featured Vietnamese star Nguyen Van Quyet in a list of the top midfielders in Asian football.

Stamps on Vietnamese folk games issued
Stamps on Vietnamese folk games issued
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

A set of stamps featuring Vietnamese folk games was released by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Post Corporation on June 1 on the occasion of International Children’s Day.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 