Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video

Vietnamese divo Tung Duong has had a “reunion” with late rocker Tran Lap in his newest music video that was released recently.

Divo Tung Duong (left), much loved late rocker Tran Lap (centre), and guitarist/songwriter Tran Tuan Hung seen in the music video Cơn Mưa Tháng 5 (Rain of May). Photo courtesy of the artist

In the video titled Cơn Mưa Tháng 5 (Rain of May), Duong duets with the frontman of the famous rock band Bức Tường (The Wall) with guitarist and songwriter Tran Tuan Hung.

According to Duong, the music video was unplanned.

“May is when life has ‘recovered’ gradually as the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer serious. The rains are the sign that summer is coming. While I was thinking about the past, an idea to do something with my buddy Tran Lap crossed my mind,” Duong said.

He then shared his idea with guitarist Hung, who suggested he perform the song Cơn Mưa Tháng 5 that he composed with Tran Lap. The song became famous after a performance by the rocker and his band.

“Together with Hung, my team and I were devoted to be able to complete the music video in May. The video is not only dedicated to Tran Lap, but also a symbol of our friendship.”

With the support of visual artist Hong Vy and using modern mapping technology that allows images of the late musician to join the stage, the trio have created an impressive and touching performance.

Accompanied by the acoustic guitar of Hung, the energetic vocals of Tung Duong are in perfect harmony with the baritone voice of Tran Lap.

Lap, who died in March 2016 at the age of 42, just four months after being diagnosed with cancer, was widely admired for his energy, optimism and “fighting spirit” after his diagnosis.

“It’s fate offering me chances to perform with Lap and his band Bức Tường. I have devoted all my mind and heart when I sang his songs in the concert Bức Tường and Friends: The Hands Bring the Warmth to support him, and the tribute concert See You Again.”

Guitarist Hung revealed that he and other members of the band Bức Tường will record a new album that is scheduled for release in October. VNS

