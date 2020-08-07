Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview

Defender Doan Van Hau, who recently returned to Vietnam following a one-year spell on loan at SC Heerenveen, told FIFA that he has dreamed of playing for Vietnam at World Cup one day and that nothing is impossible.

FIFA recently published on its website the gists of an interview it had carried out with the Vietnamese defender. The world’s football governing body lists a number of Hau’s achievements throughout his brief playing career, namely three-time Youth Player of the Year in Vietnam, 2018 AFF Championship winner, 2018 AFC U-23 Championship silver medal, participant in nation’s groundbreaking 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign and quarter-finalist at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

It is quite a résumé for 21-year-old Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau, who is being hailed as one of Asia’s most promising stars, FIFA declared.

Questioned about his breakthrough season in the Netherlands, Hau explained to FIFA that his experience at SC Heerenveen was positive.

"It was a dream come true joining a European club like SC Heerenveen. Training and playing alongside those good players helped me to improve”, Hau noted.

(Photo: SC Heerenveen)

FIFA also delved into the time when Hau first started to play football. His family couldn't afford to buy him an authentic ball, so he had to play with a makeshift one instead, usually a pomelo, a citrus fruit that is native to Southeast Asia. It was during that time that little Hau decided to strive to improve the life of his family through playing football.

“Such ambition, coupled with a raw passion for the game, provided consistent motivation for Hau to maintain his development. He first joined the youth team of Hanoi FC in 2010 and eventually graduated into the first team in 2017”, the website adds.

Moreover, the article details how over the next two years Hau thrived in domestic football, winning two league titles with Hanoi FC and the Vietnam Super Cup. At international level, Hau became an integrated part of the squad which qualified for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Republic of Korea. Indeed, the landmark achievement was amplified as Vietnam went on to become the first Southeast Asian nation to win a point at a men’s FIFA youth tournament.

"I was very excited to play at such a great competition. We underperformed and failed to get a win but that was where we began dreaming bigger, to one day qualify for the World Cup”, Hau told the website.

The article also mentions a number of achievements of the Vietnamese national team since the appointment of Korean Park Hang-seo as head coach.

According to FIFA, since the defender first received an international call-up, he has made rapid progress by securing a regular place in the senior side. Most notably, he has gone on to play a key role at the back with the nation remaining unbeaten in the ongoing second Asian qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“With three wins and two draws, the Golden Dragon have emerged as surprise leaders in a group which also features regional rivals Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). With three games left, the Southeast Asians are well placed to progress to the decisive third qualifying round for the first time”, FIFA explained.

The website adds that with Vietnam leading second-placed Malaysia by two points, the nation can consolidate top spot with a victory against their local rivals when the competition resumes in October. They will then play host to struggling Indonesia, before taking on the UAE in the closing game.

"These three matches are important for us. We have to do our utmost to earn the maximum points and to secure a place in the next round. I believe we can make it”, Hau shared with FIFA.

“Not only me, but every player wants to qualify for the World Cup. I will do my best to help my team and I believe that we can pull off further surprises. Do what you can and believe in yourself. Nothing is impossible.” VOV

