Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/10/2020 16:43:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Documentary film festival opens

02/10/2020    14:45 GMT+7

Two films were shown on Thursday in Hanoi to open the European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival.

Documentary film festival opens
A scene of Bains Publics. The film from Wallonie Bruxeles will open the 11th European –Vietnam Documentary Festival. — Photo courtesy of Wallonie Bruxeles

The 11th film festival is held by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) and Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio with films from Austria, Wallonie-Bruxelles (the French community in Belgium), France, Italy, Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the UK and Vietnam. 

"The festival has shown that this cultural exchange and co-operation among European countries and Vietnam has become closer and well developed," said Nguyen Quang Tuan, the studio's director. 

"These films at the festival honestly and vividly reflect life in various countries. Although each documentary has its own view and story to tell, they contribute to bringing different cultures across the world together," he said. 

This year, the festival will show 22 documentaries, many of which have won awards. It will be held from October 1 to 10 in Hanoi and HCM City. 

At the opening, the audience saw two documentaries entitled Bains Publics and Hành Trình Về Phía Bình Minh (Journey to The Sunrise). 

Directed by Nguyen Duc Phuong, the 45-minute Hành Trình Về Phía Bình Minh documentary is about young Vietnamese people who have devoted their youth to protect the Spratly and Paracel islands. 

The 2018 Bains Publics was directed by Kita Bauchet and was shot exclusively within the confines of a pool and its surroundings, where sensations, impressions and situations show a seemingly egalitarian vision in appearance but will reveal itself to be much more complex.  

It won the Special Award at Clermont Ferrand and International French Film Festival in 2019. 

 

Other documentaries take up social issues such as how a family struggles with the challenge that one of their children has cerebral palsy or a discussion that has been worrying political decision-makers and the general public in Europe for years, the dwindling of privacy in the emerging age of digital capitalism. 

A documentary by Czech director Diana Cam Van Nguyen will be a highlight of the festival. 

The animation entitled The Little One is about a Vietnamese girl named Rồng growing up in a small European town. She struggles with the fact that she is different in the town and in the family.

It won Best Animated Short in 2017 at the Pilsen International Animation Film Festival and Best Animated Film at Feminist Border Arts Film Festival 2018 in New Mexico, US. 

Other award-winning films to be shown include the German Democracy; Italian Nimble Fingers; British The Secret World of Lego; Israeli Once Upon A Boy; French The Goddesses of Food; Swiss The Step Way Up; Spanish The Painting and Austrian Backstage Vienna State Opera.

Each night between October 1 and October 10 in Hanoi and HCM City, audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy one Vietnamese documentary film followed by a European film.

Two films by independent Vietnamese directors Doan Hong Le and Nguyen Huong Na will be shown at 5pm on October 3. The shows will have English subtitles.

The festival is held annually in June. But this year, it takes place in October due to COVID-19.  VNS

European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October

European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

 
 

Other News

.
VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s football team and national U22 side will hold at least five meetings in 2021 in an effort to prepare for international tournaments in line with available dates on the FIFA calendar.

Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

They may be a year away, but Hanoi authorities are ready to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31.

Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Over 100 calligraphy works are set to go on show to the public at Hanoi's Temple of Literature between October 2-10 to commemorate the 1,010th anniversary of the former imperial citadel of Thang Long, now Hanoi capital.

Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Although celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival have evolved over the years, the annual event has kept the same meaning, providing a special occasion for family reunions, vibrant dragon dances, colourful lanterns, and delicious moon cakes.

HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen Hue street in HCMC have been left packed with residents and tourists in recent days with people flocking to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Full-Moon Festival.

Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, a native of Gia Lai province, has been chosen to represent Vietnam during the upcoming Miss Earth 2020 beauty pageant, according to a statement posted by the competition’s official fan page.

Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, kids have been thrilled to receive colourful toys such as lanterns and masks and so many others. Made-in-Vietnam toys seem to have prevailed in the market this year.

VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD). 

Performing on a digital stage
Performing on a digital stage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The ministry of culture is planning for an online theatre project to entertain audience, who cannot go to theatre during Covid-19 pandemic and also a way to rescue art troupes from being in debt without income from selling tickets.

UAE coach declares to defeat the Vietnamese football team
UAE coach declares to defeat the Vietnamese football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

Coach Jorge Luis Pinto of the national football squad of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has just stated that the UAE will defeat the Vietnamese team to win a ticket to the 2022 World Cup final.

European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month
European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

Twenty-two documentaries will be screened in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival from October 1 to 10.

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released
Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.

Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals
Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

In early 2020, photographer Ly Hoang Long sent 2 collections called "Mud wrestling" and "12-lamp ceremony" to compete in the "Chemins de Photos" festival (Photography path) at L'aude, southern France without much expectation. 

Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab
Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The Hanoi Goethe Institute has launched Culture Lab to support the development of the arts and artistic dialogue in a world hit by COVID-19.

Artworks for children honoured
Artworks for children honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The De Men (Cricket) Awards, presented by Sports & Culture newspaper yesterday in Hanoi, were named after the main character in the popular Vietnamese children's story Adventures of A Cricket by To Hoai. 

Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, heard a press conference in the capital city on September 29.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

On September 25, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021.

Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Dong Ngu village in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, continues to draw crowds to its water puppet shows.

National Futsal Cup to return in October
National Futsal Cup to return in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

The second leg matches in the final round of the National Futsal HDBank Cup 2020 will be played in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.

HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform a concert of music by Liszt and Dvorak on Saturday, October 3 in the Saigon Opera House.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 