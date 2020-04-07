Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door.

So as the nation is told we must all stay indoors, here's a list of some fine foods available for delivery.

The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door. So as the nation is told we must all stay indoors, here's a list of some great food available for delivery.

Pepperonis

Web: pepperonis.com.vn

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pepperonisvietnam

Salami pizza ofPepperonis. Photo courtesy of Pepperonis

To help people stay healthy and happy at home while flattening the coronavirus curve, Pepperonis restaurants offers delicious food just a phone call away. It provides free delivery every day from 11am to 8.30pm. You can also enjoy “buy one get one free” for pizza orders on Thursdays. A must for fans of pizza, pasta, ribs and salad.

Pasta Danza

Add: 31 Phan Chu Trinh Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

Hotline: 0886050886

Web: http://delivery.pastadanza.vn/

Tel: (84) 024-73020303

A creamy pasta soup with bacon and spinach at Pasta Danza.

Pasta Danza offers a wide range of colourful homemade pastas. The meal is very eye-catching with pasta dyed from natural colours such as traditional yellow pasta made from wheat, green colour from spinach, red from beetroot, black from squid ink and orange from gấc (red baby jackfruit). There are about 40 types of pasta on the menu to check out.

Bò Tơ Quán Mộc

Web: botoquanmoc.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoToQuanMoc.Aladdin/

Beef can be delivered direct to your home for you to cook yourselves. Photo courtesy of Bò Tơ Quán Mộc

This restaurant specialises in beef delicacies from cows raised in the northern province of Hòa Bình. The grass, weather and terrain in the mountainous area makes the meat tender, juicy and nutritious. And there's a 20 per cent discount until April 10.

Silver Plate - Private Chef & Catering

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/silverplatecatering2019/

Hotline: 0949 022 882

Email: silverplatecatering2019@gmail.com

Bite-sized canapés served by Silver Plate. Photo courtesy of Silver Plate - Private Chef & Catering

Silver Plate provides food for parties with Western cuisine. We know now is not the time for arranging a party at your home, but it is certainly a good choice if you need to feed a large family. Cold cuts and salmon are two of the many tasty items on offer.

Sồi Đỏ Bistro

Locations: No 144 Phó Đức Chính Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội and No 10 Trương Hán Siêu Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

Hotline: 086 9938320 - 0904399030

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/soido.pizza.pasta/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soido.pizza.pasta/

Sồi Đỏ Bistro serves various types of American steaks. Photo courtesy of Sồi Đỏ Bistro

The signature dishes of the restaurant are steaks and ribs made from American beef that can be delivered straight to your kitchen for you to cook up and enjoy. The steak has been marinated carefully with rosemary and spices so it takes 7-10 minutes to grill on a hot pan, in the oven or with an air fryer.

Bếp Cô Ba (Mrs Ba’s Kitchen)

Add: No 72C, Lane 72, Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

Hotline: 0911983939 – 0832663939

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bepcoba72c/

Phở is a popular name of Vietnamese gastronomy but not everyone can cook it themselves. Don't bother, let this restaurant will deliver it to your house. Photo courtesy of Bếp Cô Ba

Bếp Cô Ba serves a wide range of food, from Vietnamese delicacies such as phở (noodle soup), spring rolls and hot pot to daily meals with popular dishes. A broth to cook phở needs about 10 hours to cook. If you don’t have time, you can order a set of phở bò (beef noodle soup) or phở gà (chicken noodle soup) and let the restaurant do the work for you so you can enjoy. VNS

Minh Thu