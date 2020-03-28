Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/03/2020 08:58:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft

 
 
30/03/2020    08:51 GMT+7

Bac Ninh province has completed a dossier seeking UNESCO’s inclusion of the making of Dong Ho folk paintings on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection.

dong ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft hinh 0

"Mice's wedding" is one of the best known Dong Ho paintings.

To this end, local artisans and administrators have spared no effort to make the paintings popular again.

Dong Ho folk paintings are printed from woodblocks and created by Dong Ho villagers in Bac Ninh province. As this genre of paintings mirrors Vietnam’s traditional agricultural society and customs, everyday life images like pigs, chicken, and coconut picking are common in Dong Ho works.

Each painting sends a philosophic message about morality, ethics, and religious beliefs, according to veteran artisan Nguyen Dang Che.

Some Dong Ho paintings are well-known for their interesting themes like “Dam cuoi chuot” (Mice’s wedding) which features a wedding march of mice with the bride, the groom and guests delivering gifts to a big cat in the hope that the cat will leave the happy couple alone.

“Mice’s wedding” is the most popular. It’s a kind of satirical painting,” said Che.

Dong Ho paintings are unique in their color and printing paper. The paper made from the bark of Do (poonah) tree is thin, soft, spongy, and absorbent.  

“The colors are refined from natural materials which are common in Vietnam. For instance, the white color is taken from seashells, red is from red gravel,and black comes from charcoal of burned bamboo leaves,” Che elaborated.

 
dong ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft hinh 1

Nguyen Dang Che's Dong Ho painting preservation center (Photo: VNA)

Dong Ho painting enjoyed its heyday from the late 19th century until the 1940s when all 17 clans in the village were involved in the craft. Now the number has dwindled to two.

Nguyen Dang Che’s family has invested US$130,000 to build a preservation center which includes a workshop to serve visitors and educate younger villagers.

“This is a place where Dong Ho painting is well preserved. We are lucky to have it,” said historian Le Van Lan.

The offspring of artisan Nguyen Huu Sam are working hard to revive Dong Ho painting. His daughter-in-law, Nguyen Thi Oanh, is the village’s first female artisan.

“Dong Ho painting is fading. We are trying to create new motifs to diversify our products,” said Mrs. Oanh.

“We must pay due attention to the community where Dong Ho painting originated from. We have organized workshops to promote the paintings to the wider public and sought ways to expand outlets for the products,” said Nguyen Van Phong, Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh provincial People’s Committee.

Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism said, “We are working to pass the craft to the younger generation. UNESCO’s recognition will create new momentum for Dong Ho folk paintings to regain their popularity.” VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam still top Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for March, the Vietnam Football Federation said on March 28.

Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Depicting Hanoi in the midst of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the theme of a drawing contest initiated by Hanoi Sketching Group.

“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Following the international success of the song "Ghen Co Vy", known as “Jealous Coronavirus” in English, large numbers of foreign singers and bands globally have gone on to

Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Renowned sports website Sports442 has heaped praise on Le Thai Vu, an 11-year-old footballer who plays for HAGL JMG, following a string of phenomenal performances at youth level.

Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

A recent decision by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to delay this year’s ASEAN Club Championships to next year is set to greatly influence the schedule of Hanoi FC and HCM City FC - the two teams that represent Vietnam in the competition.

Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Book on Central Highlands culture published
Book on Central Highlands culture published
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).

Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

A national contest seeking talented dancers is scheduled to be held this October in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.

AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnam are likely to defend the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup later this year after the regional football governing body has announced the tournament will go ahead.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang – Vietnam has become the latest event postponed because of the COVID-19.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh has become the first Vietnamese artist to ever win the "big four" categories at the 2020 Cong Hien (Devotion) Music Awards, the organizers announced on March 25.

Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has honoured Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh as one of five ASEAN legends on its Facebook page.

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

To keep hát bội (classical drama) alive and introduce it to younger generations, a club in HCM City is offering online training from skilled artists. 

Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

A fund of VNĐ84 billion (US$3.6 million) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the central city in 2020.

Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Hai will have a chance to show the world and his Australian opponent exactly who he is when he competes in his fourth professional match at the Victory 8 event in Manila, the Philippines, in May.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 