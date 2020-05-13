Dong Thap players banned for match-fixing

Eleven young players of Dong Thap have been disciplined for match-fixing in the 2019 National U21 Championship.

Dong Thap players (in yellow jersey) compete in the National U21 Championship 2019. — Photo vff.org.vn

Football authorities determined a match between U21 Vinh Long and Dong Thap in qualifying group round C of the National U21 Championship 2019 on June 19 had been fixed.

The match ended 1-1, and the Dong Thap players benefitted from ensuring no more than two goals were scored.

Among the 11 starting Dong Thap players, nine were determined to have been involved, alongside two substitutes. Huynh Van Tien was identified as the ringleader.

According to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Tien admitted that after the match, he received VND133 million to be split among the nine starters and two subs.

As the ringleader, Tien was fined VND5 million by the VFF’s disciplinary committee and suspended from participating in football activities organised by the VFF for five years.

The other 10 players were fined VND2.5 million each and suspended from football activities organised by VFF for six months, including Nguyen Nhat Truong, Nguyen Anh Phat, Vo Minh Trong, Le Nhut Huy, Giang So Ny, Tran Huu Nghia, Cao Tan Hoai, Duong Vu Linh, Kha Tan Tai and Tran Cong Minh. VNS