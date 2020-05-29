Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Drama about post-war time to be staged

 
 
29/05/2020    15:03 GMT+7

The play Điều Còn Lại (Thing That Remains) about the life of the people and soldiers after the war will be staged on May 29 at the Hanoi Opera House as an effort to bring cultural activities back to life.

Drama about post-war time to be staged
A scene in the play Điều Còn Lại (Thing That Remains) performed by artists of the Vietnam Drama Theatre, premiered last year. — Photo courtesy of the theatre

Meritorious Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, vice director of the Vietnam Drama Theatre, said the artists are eager to perform again after the success of Bệnh Sĩ (Egotism) by late playwright Luu Quang Vu on May 23.

“As a response to the call of Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien, the theatre hosted the performance of Egotism. The play received much attention and encouragement from the State leaders and audiences, chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Minister Thien also enjoyed the play,” said Bac.

“While Egotism is a humorous play, Thing That Remains will move audiences as the life of people after the war was so hard and tragic, however they still attempted to overcome difficulties.”

“The play praises tolerance, kindness and people’s bravery,” Bac added.

The play is written by Nguyen Dang Chuong and directed by Kieu Minh Hieu.

Drama about post-war time to be staged
Meritorious Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, vice director of the Vietnam Drama Theatre, revealed the plan to perform the play in Hanoi. — Photo courtesy of the artist
 

Tran Huong Duong, director of the Department of Performing Arts, said he believed in the success of the play as the artists are very talented, they proved their skills in performing different genres such as comedy, tragedy and war-themed plays.

“From the script written by Chuong, Thing That Remains was performed in different forms such as play, tuồng (classical drama) and chèo (traditional operetta),” said Duong.

“The moving play will bring audiences to tears,” he said.  

Tickets cost VND500,000 (about US$22) each and are available at the Hanoi Opera House.

The play Egotism will be performed again at the Vietnam Drama Theatre, 1 Trang Tien Street on June 6.  VNS

Shows honour great playwright

Shows honour great playwright

Various shows will be held this month to mark the 31st anniversary of death of playwright Luu Quang Vu (1948-1988).

Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events

Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events

Bệnh Sĩ (Egotism) by late playwright Luu Quang Vu will be staged on Saturday evening at the Hanoi Opera House, marking the return of cultural activities after the pandemic.

 
 

