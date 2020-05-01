Easy-to-make egg masks for brighter skin

Egg is a nutritious kind of food that is popular in daily diets. Yet, not many people know that egg is also a useful material for nurturing skin, which helps bring along bright, smooth and shiny skin.

Egg contains various minerals, vitamin B2, B6 as well as protein nurturing healthy skin cells and healing injuries. Egg can help erase wrinkles, slow down ageing, improve dry skin as well as oily skin, treat ulcers, and brighten skin.

Egg contains lots of nutrition. Photodep360.com

The following are some masks suggested for nurturing skin at home:

1. Mask of egg white

Take an egg white, whip it well till it has bubbles. Apply the egg white to your face. Do a gentle massage to let it absorb well into your skin. Lie to relax for 15 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. You can apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

browser not support iframe.

2. Mask of egg white and yolk

Egg white helps narrow the pores and yolk maintains moisture for the skin. Thus you can use the whole egg as a mask.

browser not support iframe.

Divide the egg white and yolk. Firstly, you apply the egg white on your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. Rinse well with cool water. Then you use the yolk to make a mask on your face. Leave it there for another 15 minutes. Then rinse your face. You can use the mask 2-3 times per week for better results.

3. Mask of egg white and lemon juice

The mask can bring along bright, smooth skin and erase freckles.

One of the most common masks of egg white. Photo dep360.com

Separate the egg white from the yolk. Whip the egg white well, add lemon juice, and mix well. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. Rinse your face with water. The mask can be used 1-2 times per week for bright smooth skin.

4. Mask of yolk and turmeric powder

The mask can erase dark spots on your face.

Beautìul recipe for bright & smooth skin. Photo dep360.com

Whip the yolk well; add a table spoon of turmeric powder. Mix well. Apply the paste to your face. Lie down to relax for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with water. The mask can be worn 1-2 times per week. Your skin will get fairer and smoother.

5. Mask of egg white and olive oil

Thanks to vitamins and anti-oxydising substance in egg white and olive oil, your skin will get smooth and fair gradually.

Mix an egg white with two spoons of olive oil. Apply the mixture to your face. Keep it there and relax for 30 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

6. Mask of egg and milk

The two ingredients will bring unexpected benefits for your skin.

Whip a whole egg with a cup of non-sweetened plain milk. Apply the mixture to your skin. Leave it there for around 20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. Maintain the mask twice a week for three months, you will gain many benefits.

7. Mask of egg white & avocado

Avocado can help smooth and soften skin. Nurturing oil in avocado will absorb better on skin if it is combined with egg white.

Yummy ingredients. Photo medatshop.com

Take the avocado flesh; mix it well with two egg whites. Apply the paste to your face for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

8. Mask of egg white and cucumber

The mask can help balance your skin colour. You mix an egg white, four table spoons of cucumber juice, two table spoons of fresh plain milk and two table spoons of mung bean powder. Apply two thin layers of the mixture on your face. Keep it there for 20-25 minutes and rinse off with cool water.

The mask can narrow pores, treat ulcers, acne, and get rid of black heads for brighter skin. The mask can be applied 2-3 times per week.

9. Mask of egg white & honey

You use the egg white, add some honey, and mix well. Apply the mixture to your face for 20 minutes. Rinse off with water.

10. Mask of egg & beer

Mix an egg with half of a can of beer. Apply the mixture to your face and even your body. Do a gentle massage and leave the mask there for 20 minutes. Rinse off with warm water.

Egg maskwith beer for full body skin. Photo adiva.com.vn

11. Mask of egg white & yoghurt

The mixture can help improve skin colour very effectively.

Mix an egg white with a half cup of non-sweetened yoghurt. Apply the mixture to your face. Do a gentle massage for 20 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

12. Body mask with egg, lemon juice, honey & yoghurt

The simple ingredients will improve your body skin a lot. Take two eggs, three spoons of lemon juice, two table spoons of honey and two spoons of non-sugar yoghurt.

Mix the ingredients well in a big bowl. Wash your body, let it dry. Put the mixture on your body, do a gentle massage for 10-15 minutes. Then wash again with warm water, then with cool water.

The mask is safe for your skin. — VNS

Le Huong