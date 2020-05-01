Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 19:08:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Easy-to-make egg masks for brighter skin

 
 
01/05/2020    19:01 GMT+7

Egg is a nutritious kind of food that is popular in daily diets. Yet, not many people know that egg is also a useful material for nurturing skin, which helps bring along bright, smooth and shiny skin.

Egg contains various minerals, vitamin B2, B6 as well as protein nurturing healthy skin cells and healing injuries. Egg can help erase wrinkles, slow down ageing, improve dry skin as well as oily skin, treat ulcers, and brighten skin.

Egg contains lots of nutrition. Photodep360.com

The following are some masks suggested for nurturing skin at home:

1. Mask of egg white

Take an egg white, whip it well till it has bubbles. Apply the egg white to your face. Do a gentle massage to let it absorb well into your skin. Lie to relax for 15 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. You can apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

2. Mask of egg white and yolk

Egg white helps narrow the pores and yolk maintains moisture for the skin. Thus you can use the whole egg as a mask.

Divide the egg white and yolk. Firstly, you apply the egg white on your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. Rinse well with cool water. Then you use the yolk to make a mask on your face. Leave it there for another 15 minutes. Then rinse your face. You can use the mask 2-3 times per week for better results.

3.  Mask of egg white and lemon juice

The mask can bring along bright, smooth skin and erase freckles.

One of the most common masks of egg white. Photo dep360.com

Separate the egg white from the yolk. Whip the egg white well, add lemon juice, and mix well. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. Rinse your face with water. The mask can be used 1-2 times per week for bright smooth skin.

4. Mask of yolk and turmeric powder

The mask can erase dark spots on your face.

Beautìul recipe for bright & smooth skin. Photo dep360.com

Whip the yolk well; add a table spoon of turmeric powder. Mix well. Apply the paste to your face. Lie down to relax for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with water. The mask can be worn 1-2 times per week. Your skin will get fairer and smoother.

5.  Mask of egg white and olive oil

Thanks to vitamins and anti-oxydising substance in egg white and olive oil, your skin will get smooth and fair gradually.

Mix an egg white with two spoons of olive oil. Apply the mixture to your face. Keep it there and relax for 30 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

6.  Mask of egg and milk

The two ingredients will bring unexpected benefits for your skin.

 

Whip a whole egg with a cup of non-sweetened plain milk. Apply the mixture to your skin. Leave it there for around 20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. Maintain the mask twice a week for three months, you will gain many benefits.

7.  Mask of egg white & avocado

Avocado can help smooth and soften skin. Nurturing oil in avocado will absorb better on skin if it is combined with egg white.

Yummy ingredients. Photo medatshop.com

Take the avocado flesh; mix it well with two egg whites. Apply the paste to your face for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

8. Mask of egg white and cucumber

The mask can help balance your skin colour. You mix an egg white, four table spoons of cucumber juice, two table spoons of fresh plain milk and two table spoons of mung bean powder. Apply two thin layers of the mixture on your face. Keep it there for 20-25 minutes and rinse off with cool water.

The mask can narrow pores, treat ulcers, acne, and get rid of black heads for brighter skin. The mask can be applied 2-3 times per week.

9. Mask of egg white & honey

You use the egg white, add some honey, and mix well. Apply the mixture to your face for 20 minutes. Rinse off with water.

10. Mask of egg & beer

Mix an egg with half of a can of beer. Apply the mixture to your face and even your body. Do a gentle massage and leave the mask there for 20 minutes. Rinse off with warm water.

Egg maskwith beer for full body skin. Photo adiva.com.vn

11. Mask of egg white & yoghurt

The mixture can help improve skin colour very effectively.

Mix an egg white with a half cup of non-sweetened yoghurt. Apply the mixture to your face. Do a gentle massage for 20 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

12. Body mask with egg, lemon juice, honey & yoghurt

The simple ingredients will improve your body skin a lot. Take two eggs, three spoons of lemon juice, two table spoons of honey and two spoons of non-sugar yoghurt.

Mix the ingredients well in a big bowl. Wash your body, let it dry. Put the mixture on your body, do a gentle massage for 10-15 minutes. Then wash again with warm water, then with cool water.

The mask is safe for your skin. — VNS

Le Huong

Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VN

Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VN

Viewers at cinemas in Hanoi now have to follow strict guidelines when going to watch a movie, including wearing face masks and having their body temperature checked as a means of controlling the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

 
 

Other News

.
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month
26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

There have been 26 antiques stolen from four communal houses and pagodas in Hanoi during the past month.

Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79
Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who created afrobeat with Fela Kuti, dies aged 79, his manager says.

Club chairman refutes claims he's fame-hungry
Club chairman refutes claims he's fame-hungry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Despite being chairman of Quang Ninh Coal of the V.League 1, Pham Thanh Hung only became widely known after he gave VND3 billion (US$130,400)  of his own money as a reward to the national women's football team for winning

Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia
Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngo Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker.

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
FEATUREicon  30/04/2020 

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

No matter where you are, now you can learn more about the national resistance against the US, the liberation of the South in 1975 and the national reunification thanks to a virtual exhibition 

UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

The UEFA Foundation for Children and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation are working to help Vietnamese street children have more opportunities by using football as a catalyst for change.

New books reveal daily moments in wartime
New books reveal daily moments in wartime
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

Southeast Asian Games defending champion Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4.

HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/04/2020 

HCM City this week will re-open Book Street and launch an exhibition on the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/04/2020 

Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.

Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/04/2020 

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has announced that the 2020 season is targeted to start in Austria in July, meaning that the Hanoi stage may take place later this year.

Students to compete in online run in May
Students to compete in online run in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

An online running race for Vietnamese students in high schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country and those studying abroad will take place from May 3-25 as part of activities to prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Lu Dinh Tuan was an excellent player of Saigon Port and the Vietnam national team in the early 1990s, to the point where he was dubbed 'Maradona' Vietnam.

Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

VN Opera &amp; Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 