Eight teams set for national women’s football championship

A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.

Information regarding the tournament was revealed during the draw ceremony held at the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF)’s headquaters in Hanoi on July 13.

The event also saw the VFF announce Thai Son Bac as the upcoming competition’s main sponsor.

The tournament is scheduled to feature the participation of eight teams, as opposed to the usual number of seven. The teams include Hanoi I Watabe, Hanoi II Watabe, Phong Phu Ha Nam, Apec Son La, Ho Chi Minh City I, Ho Chi Minh City II, Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), and Thai Nguyen T&T.

All eight of the teams will play their opponents across two legs in a round-robin format. Indeed, first-leg ties will run from August 13 to September 4 at Ha Nam stadium, while second-leg games are scheduled to take place from September 15 to October 6.

The venue for the second-leg games has yet to be announced. VOV