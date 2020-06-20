Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 22-28

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi- Cultural activities to promote tourism

June 26-28,

Featuring a wide range of fairs and festivals around the Hoan Kiem Lake.



As many as 50 booths from travel agencies, hotels, airlines, and the local tourism association, will be set up on Le Thach street in order to introduce a number of attractive products to both local residents and tourists.



Many Hanoi specialties including Trang Tien ice cream, Tay Ho lotus tea, and Giang coffee will be introduced.

International Yoga Day

June 21-28

The sixth International Yoga Day will take place in Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen and Thanh Hoa.

_______________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-Exhibition: An Unseen World



Until June 30,

First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee, 168 Ngo Xa Dan 2, Ho Dac Di Street.



Join us for the opening of a new art space in Hanoi and the showcase of a new series of artwork from artist David Evans!



The show will feature David’s latest project here in Hanoi with a series of portraits on the subject of consciousness. Inspired from the New York School and the German Neo-expressionist.



David Evans is an American artist who has been heavily influenced by the street art in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side of Manhattan along with the Jazz scene in New York. David takes the primitive and primordial aspects of modernity and forms portraits littered with texts, not of the visual world but rather of the unseen.



Ultimately this project depicts the tension between notions of modernity which are in constant conflict with the inherent primitive state of humanity and its need for the unseen world.



The works will be on display for a limited time after the event.

Hanoi-Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music



Until August 31,



French Cultural Centre L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street



With a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code on the painting by Jacob Reymond at an exhibition which has opened in Hanoi, then listen to the song that inspired him to create the painting.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines