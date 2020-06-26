Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 29-July 5

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi- Literature talk

7pm, July 1

Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ích Street

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces

The talk, named Wounds That Can’t Be Bandaged: The Imperfect Translation of Women’s Suffering in The Tale of Kiều and The Sorrow of War, will be led by speaker Ha Trang. Trang will share results of her research on two of Vietnam’s most important literary pieces that were translated into English – Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) and Nỗi Buồn Chiến Tranh (The Sorrow of War).Truyện Kiều was written by Nguyễn Du in the early 19th century (translated by Huỳnh Sanh Thông) and Nỗi Buồn Chiến Tranh was penned by Bảo Ninh in 1987 (translated by Frank Palmos).

Free entry.

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-Exhibition: Musical Painting



Until August 31



L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street



“Some people choose the straight path, others follow the unknown turns.” I belong to the second group. At the age of 16, I started working as a shift worker in a factory … and also started painting. At the age of 17, I was adventuring here and there. At the age of 20, I did my first solo exhibition. After a few years, I retired from painting because I was too hungry to explore other art forms such as theater, music and cinema. More or less, all of them have brought me happiness … During that time, I had the opportunity to meet famous artists and learn a lot.



In the end, I’m back with painting, in a serious way. And because music is my passion, so I’ve always pain with music. And now, I’m painting music.



Free entrance

Hanoi- Exhibition: “Built Environment – An Alternative Guide to Japan”

Until July 5, 8:30 – 16:45,

Vietnam Fine Art Museum

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street



The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, in cooperation with Embassy of Japan in Vietnam proudly present a travelling exhibition “Built Environment – An Alternative Guide to Japan”.

Hanoi-Exhibition: An Unseen World





Until June 30,

First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee, 168 Ngo Xa Dan 2, Ho Dac Di Street.



Join us for the opening of a new art space in Hanoi and the showcase of a new series of artwork from artist David Evans!



The show will feature David’s latest project here in Hanoi with a series of portraits on the subject of consciousness. Inspired from the New York School and the German Neo-expressionist.



David Evans is an American artist who has been heavily influenced by the street art in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side of Manhattan along with the Jazz scene in New York. David takes the primitive and primordial aspects of modernity and forms portraits littered with texts, not of the visual world but rather of the unseen.



Ultimately this project depicts the tension between notions of modernity which are in constant conflict with the inherent primitive state of humanity and its need for the unseen world.



The works will be on display for a limited time after the event.

Hanoi-Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music





Until August 31,



French Cultural Centre L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street



With a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code on the painting by Jacob Reymond at an exhibition which has opened in Hanoi, then listen to the song that inspired him to create the painting.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines