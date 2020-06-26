Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 15:25:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 29-July 5

 
 
29/06/2020    14:16 GMT+7

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi- Literature talk

7pm, July 1

Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ích Street

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces

The talk, named Wounds That Can’t Be Bandaged: The Imperfect Translation of Women’s Suffering in The Tale of Kiều and The Sorrow of War, will be led by speaker Ha Trang. Trang will share results of her research on two of Vietnam’s most important literary pieces that were translated into English – Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) and Nỗi Buồn Chiến Tranh (The Sorrow of War).Truyện Kiều was written by Nguyễn Du in the early 19th century (translated by Huỳnh Sanh Thông) and Nỗi Buồn Chiến Tranh was penned by Bảo Ninh in 1987 (translated by Frank Palmos).

Free entry.

____________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-Exhibition: Musical Painting


Until August 31

L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street

“Some people choose the straight path, others follow the unknown turns.” I belong to the second group. At the age of 16, I started working as a shift worker in a factory … and also started painting. At the age of 17, I was adventuring here and there. At the age of 20, I did my first solo exhibition. After a few years, I retired from painting because I was too hungry to explore other art forms such as theater, music and cinema. More or less, all of them have brought me happiness … During that time, I had the opportunity to meet famous artists and learn a lot.

In the end, I’m back with painting, in a serious way. And because music is my passion, so I’ve always pain with music. And now, I’m painting music.

Free entrance 

 

Hanoi- Exhibition: “Built Environment – An Alternative Guide to Japan”

Until July 5, 8:30 – 16:45,

Vietnam Fine Art Museum
66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, in cooperation with Embassy of Japan in Vietnam proudly present a travelling exhibition “Built Environment – An Alternative Guide to Japan”.

Hanoi-Exhibition: An Unseen World



Until June 30,
First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee, 168 Ngo Xa Dan 2, Ho Dac Di Street.

Join us for the opening of a new art space in Hanoi and the showcase of a new series of artwork from artist David Evans!

The show will feature David’s latest project here in Hanoi with a series of portraits on the subject of consciousness. Inspired from the New York School and the German Neo-expressionist.

David Evans is an American artist who has been heavily influenced by the street art in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side of Manhattan along with the Jazz scene in New York. David takes the primitive and primordial aspects of modernity and forms portraits littered with texts, not of the visual world but rather of the unseen.

Ultimately this project depicts the tension between notions of modernity which are in constant conflict with the inherent primitive state of humanity and its need for the unseen world.

The works will be on display for a limited time after the event.

Hanoi-Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music



Until August 31,

French Cultural Centre L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street

With a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code on the painting by Jacob Reymond at an exhibition which has opened in Hanoi, then listen to the song that inspired him to create the painting. 

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines

 
 

Other News

.
Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Archaeologists have discovered four places with traces of ancient brick tombs at a local school in the northern province of Ninh Binh, according to local authorities.

PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The PVF team were crowned national U19 champions after cruising past two-time finalists Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) 2-0 in the title match on June 28.

Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces will be held at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi on July 1. 

Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A bronze bell dating back to the 10th century at Nhat Tao Communal House in Dong Ngac ward, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district, was recently recognised as a national treasure.

Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A pottery jar made in Vietnam dating back to the 15th century sold for €406,000 (US$455,000) at an auction by Christie's.

Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Dó (Poonah) paper has been widely used in Vietnam’s famous Dong Ho and Hang Trong folk paintings. Drawing on poonah paper requires a very difficult technique that very few Vietnamese painters can master.

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.

Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Authorities of the central city of Quang Nam have requested to suspend the broadcast of an American series aired on Netflix in which Hoi An was dubbed a Chinese landmark.

International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Embassy of India and the southern province of Ninh Thuan held an event marking the sixth International Day of Yoga in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city on June 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants from yoga clubs in the southern region.

Women's Club promote Vietnamese cultural heritages
Women's Club promote Vietnamese cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

The Women's Club has made its official debut in Hanoi with the aim of preserving and protecting the values of Vietnamese culture.

Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title
Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

A national scientific workshop was held in Hanoi on June 26 to evaluate the historical aspects, customs, cultural values, and identity of Ao Dai, the traditional long dress of Vietnam, seeking recognition as national intangible heritage.

Vietnam vie for Women’s World Cup 2023 place
Vietnam vie for Women’s World Cup 2023 place
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

With Australia and New Zealand being named as the hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese women’s national football team have been granted a boost in their quest to compete in the global tournament.

Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

Musicals and music documentaries have shown the potential to succeed at the box office in Vietnam.

Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

More than 4,500 professional and amateur runners have signed up for this year’s VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province on July 26, according to the organisers.

AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The official website of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published an article titled “HCM City’s Tran Phi Son eyeing V.League and AFC Cup success” with the piece featuring an interview with the talented winger

Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

People on Thursday celebrated the Doan Ngo Festival nationwide by eating fruits and fermented glutinous rice in the early morning, but few know all the traditional rituals of the festival.

Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that the national team will play a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on October 8 in Vietnam.

Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.

Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

An American racing driver has been posthumously awarded the fastest land-speed record by a female, a feat she died trying to achieve.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup, governing body Fifa announces.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 