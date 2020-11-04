Entertainment Events on November 9-15

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-Argentine Week

Nov 12-15, Los Fuegos Restaurant



Introducing Argentine cuisine and the country's top quality meat products prepared in Argentina’s wood fire traditional cooking method by chef Emilio Fusé prominent technique.

_________________________________________________________________________________





EXHIBITION

Hanoi- Exhibition highlights beauty of Hanoi autumn, ASEAN heritage

Until Nov 15,

Featuring 26 paintings featuring Hanoi Autumn as well as cultural and religious heritage of ASEAN countries.

Hanoi-Lecture and exhibition – The Nghê

Nov 15, 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Fine Art Museum, Public Education Room, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street



Vietnam has 4 sacred animals – the dragon, phoenix, Qilin (Kỳ lân) and the turtle. However, there is a 5th which you may not be aware of. Next time you see what you think is a lion statue at a place of worship pay close attention – it may not be a lion at all ….

“To comprehend the symbol of the Nghê is to comprehend the traditional culture of Vietnam” (Dr Đinh Hồng Hải)



The Nghê is a sacred animal sculpture found at gates and doors of pagodas, temples, communal houses in Vietnam. It symbolises loyalty and intelligence. The first Nghê statues appeared in the 15th century and became popular from the Ly Dynasty to the end of the Tay Son Dynasty (the 11th to 18th century) (from wikipedia)



Art Researcher Trần Hậu Yên Thế will explain all there is to know about the Nghê. The Fine Arts museum is the venue for the launch of his new book Nghê Việt. In recognition of this, an exhibition of the Nghê and decorative art work from children under Thế’s guidance plus the fact few people have carried out such extensive research into this unique Vietnamese symbol, FVH is hosting an afternoon dedicated to this mysterious sacred animal which fills the pages of Thế’s mini book.



Language: Vietnamese and English.



Registration at: stella@fvheritage.org



Fee: VND200,000 (excluding museum entrance fee VND40,000) to cover contributions to our speakers, private exhibition tour, Nghê dance and refreshments

Hanoi - ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition

November 6-25.



Displaying 117 works of 84 painters from 10 ASEAN member nations. They were selected from entries sent to the third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition.



The entries had been created since 2017 and can include embossed prints, concave prints, flat prints, collagraphs, multidimensional prints, gum prints and digital prints.



The works reflect the landscapes and the life in the ASEAN countries as well as highlight urgent and contemporary issues relevant to the bloc’s members.

Danang-Exhibition to raise funds for victims of natural disasters







Nov 3-25,



Danang Fine Arts Museum



Featuring 60 wooden carvings, zinc and stone block prints by 18 artists to raise funds for the victims of floods and landslides in the central region.



Hanoi-No Rain Without Clouds: Preserving Vietnamese Art for the Future

Until Dec 27, virtual exhibition via the online platform Kunstmatrix

Nov 7 – 15

Vietnam Women’s Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet Street



No Rain Without Clouds brings together a multitude of perspectives and stories around memory and identity, in doing so contemplating the role of art collections in the preservation and promotion of Vietnam’s arts and culture, as well as the dynamics between traditions and urban life. With a name that brings to mind the infinite cycles of nature and the transformations necessarily following periods of hardships and challenges, the exhibition responds to the context of 2020 through experiments with platforms and audience’s experience, materialising simultaneously as both a virtual showing (via the Kunstmatrix platform) and a physical exhibition at Vietnam’s Women Museum (Hanoi).



No Rain Without Clouds presents an array of paintings, sculptures and video works curated from the prestigious RMIT Collection of Contemporary Vietnamese Art.



The exhibition showcases 32 works from the following 22 artists: Hoang Duong Cam – Nguyen Nghia Cuong – Dinh Cong Dat – Ta Minh Duc – Ha Tri Hieu – Nguyen Manh Hung – Bui Cong Khanh – Duong Thuy Lieu – Le Phi Long – Ha Thuc Phu Nam – Ngoc Nau – Phan Thao Nguyen – Le Hoang Bich Phuong – Pham Khac Quang – Phan Quang – Nguyen The Son – Thien Do – Tiffany Chung – Pham Van Tuan – Ngo Van Sac – Hoang Duy Vang – Hoang Nam Viet



The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Hanoi- Hanoi 1967 – 1975 – A Photography Exhibition by Thomas Billhardt









Until Nov 15 (Tues to Sun), 10am – 7 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space – No. 2 Hang Bun Lane

Manzi Art Space – 14 Phan Huy Ich Street



The Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are pleased to present an extraordinary photo exhibition featuring Hanoi in the period of 1967 to 1975 by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.



Consisting of 130 black & white and colour photos taken during Thomas Billhardt’s trips to Vietnam, the exhibition presents viewers an honest documentary of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975, minute by quotidian minute, sincere and unadorned.

____________________________________________________________

CINEMA

2020 Israel film festival

Nov 7-11

Featuring six award-winning movies including “Apples from the Desert”, “The Farewell Party”, “Reach for the Sky”, and “Shoelaces”.



They are of different genres, including art, entertainment, psychosocial, kid’s movies and short films. Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines