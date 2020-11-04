Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/11/2020 16:17:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Entertainment Events on November 9-15

09/11/2020    15:08 GMT+7

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-Argentine Week

Nov 12-15, Los Fuegos Restaurant

Introducing Argentine cuisine and the country's top quality meat products prepared in Argentina’s wood fire traditional cooking method by chef Emilio Fusé prominent technique.

_________________________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi- Exhibition highlights beauty of Hanoi autumn, ASEAN heritage

Until Nov 15,

Featuring 26 paintings featuring Hanoi Autumn as well as cultural and religious heritage of ASEAN countries.

Hanoi-Lecture and exhibition – The Nghê

Nov 15, 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Fine Art Museum, Public Education Room, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street

Vietnam has 4 sacred animals – the dragon, phoenix, Qilin (Kỳ lân) and the turtle. However, there is a 5th which you may not be aware of. Next time you see what you think is a lion statue at a place of worship pay close attention – it may not be a lion at all ….
“To comprehend the symbol of the Nghê is to comprehend the traditional culture of Vietnam” (Dr Đinh Hồng Hải)

The Nghê is a sacred animal sculpture found at gates and doors of pagodas, temples, communal houses in Vietnam. It symbolises loyalty and intelligence. The first Nghê statues appeared in the 15th century and became popular from the Ly Dynasty to the end of the Tay Son Dynasty (the 11th to 18th century) (from wikipedia)

Art Researcher Trần Hậu Yên Thế will explain all there is to know about the Nghê. The Fine Arts museum is the venue for the launch of his new book Nghê Việt. In recognition of this, an exhibition of the Nghê and decorative art work from children under Thế’s guidance plus the fact few people have carried out such extensive research into this unique Vietnamese symbol, FVH is hosting an afternoon dedicated to this mysterious sacred animal which fills the pages of Thế’s mini book.

Language: Vietnamese and English.

Registration at: stella@fvheritage.org

Fee: VND200,000 (excluding museum entrance fee VND40,000) to cover contributions to our speakers, private exhibition tour, Nghê dance and refreshments

Hanoi - ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition

 

November 6-25.

Displaying 117 works of 84 painters from 10 ASEAN member nations. They were selected from entries sent to the third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition.

The entries had been created since 2017 and can include embossed prints, concave prints, flat prints, collagraphs, multidimensional prints, gum prints and digital prints.

The works reflect the landscapes and the life in the ASEAN countries as well as highlight urgent and contemporary issues relevant to the bloc’s members.

Danang-Exhibition to raise funds for victims of natural disasters



Nov 3-25,

Danang Fine Arts Museum

Featuring 60 wooden carvings, zinc and stone block prints by 18 artists to raise funds for the victims of floods and landslides in the central region.

Hanoi-No Rain Without Clouds: Preserving Vietnamese Art for the Future

Until Dec 27, virtual exhibition via the online platform Kunstmatrix
Nov 7 – 15
Vietnam Women’s Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet Street

No Rain Without Clouds brings together a multitude of perspectives and stories around memory and identity, in doing so contemplating the role of art collections in the preservation and promotion of Vietnam’s arts and culture, as well as the dynamics between traditions and urban life. With a name that brings to mind the infinite cycles of nature and the transformations necessarily following periods of hardships and challenges, the exhibition responds to the context of 2020 through experiments with platforms and audience’s experience, materialising simultaneously as both a virtual showing (via the Kunstmatrix platform) and a physical exhibition at Vietnam’s Women Museum (Hanoi).

No Rain Without Clouds presents an array of paintings, sculptures and video works curated from the prestigious RMIT Collection of Contemporary Vietnamese Art.

The exhibition showcases 32 works from the following 22 artists: Hoang Duong Cam – Nguyen Nghia Cuong – Dinh Cong Dat – Ta Minh Duc – Ha Tri Hieu – Nguyen Manh Hung – Bui Cong Khanh – Duong Thuy Lieu – Le Phi Long – Ha Thuc Phu Nam – Ngoc Nau – Phan Thao Nguyen – Le Hoang Bich Phuong – Pham Khac Quang – Phan Quang – Nguyen The Son – Thien Do – Tiffany Chung – Pham Van Tuan – Ngo Van Sac – Hoang Duy Vang – Hoang Nam Viet

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner. 

Hanoi- Hanoi 1967 – 1975 – A Photography Exhibition by Thomas Billhardt




Until Nov 15 (Tues to Sun), 10am – 7 pm
Manzi Exhibition Space – No. 2 Hang Bun Lane
Manzi Art Space – 14 Phan Huy Ich Street

The Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are pleased to present an extraordinary photo exhibition featuring Hanoi in the period of 1967 to 1975 by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.

Consisting of 130 black & white and colour photos taken during Thomas Billhardt’s trips to Vietnam, the exhibition presents viewers an honest documentary of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975, minute by quotidian minute, sincere and unadorned. 

____________________________________________________________

CINEMA

2020 Israel film festival

Nov 7-11

Featuring six award-winning movies including “Apples from the Desert”, “The Farewell Party”, “Reach for the Sky”, and “Shoelaces”.

They are of different genres, including art, entertainment, psychosocial, kid’s movies and short films. Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines

 
 

Other News

.
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The third version of the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 6, featuring a total of 117 artworks produced by artists from various ASEAN members.

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

Preparations are being swiftly made by both the organisers and contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 ahead of the pageant’s fashion segment, the first competition of the final round which is set to be held in Vung Tau on November 10.

Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

The semi-finals of King of Rap, Vietnam's first competitive reality TV show seeking talented rappers, will be aired on Saturday.

Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Defending champion Hanoi FC beat Sai Gon FC 4-2 on Wednesday at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, keeping hope alive for the championship.

Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  07/11/2020 

The annual Vietnam Festival in Japan opened in Tokyo on November 7, making it the first large-scale event here since the city was included in the Japanese Government’s Go To Travel campaign.

Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

A 1-0 victory over Quang Ninh Coal on Tuesday helped Viettel FC gain an advantage in the V.League championship race.

Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Famous local designer Nguyen Cong Tri is poised to debut his latest collection during Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020, which is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 6 in HCM City.

Graphic artist offers printmaking class
Graphic artist offers printmaking class
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Ho Chi Minh Television (HTV) is offering a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese theatre in the 1960s and 80s. 

Triathlete goes beyond just running
Triathlete goes beyond just running
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Cao Ngoc Ha is a prominent figure in Vietnam’s semi-professional running community. A graduate of the Foreign Trade University, the 38-year-old boasts a friendly and open smile.

Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

The Hanoi Old Quarter contains great values of culture, history and architecture for the capital and the whole country.

European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Three cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho, are scheduled to host the European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020 from November 20 and December 2.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 