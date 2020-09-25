Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4

EXHIBITION
Hanoi - Saigon Sculpture Exhibition
Until Oct 18,
The Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art
Featuring more than 60 outstanding contemporary artworks produced by 32 young artists from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
The majority of the artworks on display have been created this year, with a diverse range of materials used in their making, such as metal, wood, stone, ceramic, composite, and fiberglass.
Hanoi-Where is There – There is Here
Opening: Sep 18, 6:30 pm,
Exhibition: 19 Sep – 18 Oct, 10am-8pm
Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)
B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai Street
A rumination of these questions, ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂU–ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂY (abbv DLOD–DLOD; roughly translated as WHERE IS THERE–THERE IS HERE) presents the works of Đàn Đó and Nguyễn Đức Phương, an interdisciplinary collective working with elements of indigenous cultures.
HCMC-Virtual painting exhibition raises funds to build houses for the poor
Until Sep 30,
An exhibition showcasing paintings by 101 leading Vietnamese artists is being held to raise funds to build houses for the poor in the central province of Quang Nam.
The exhibition “Xuôi Dòng Sông Thu” (Downstream of the Thu Bồn River) is curated by arts researchers Ngo Kim Khoi and Ly Doi, and artist Ngo Tran Vu.
Introducing 164 paintings in different materials such as oil, acrylic, pencil and wax crayon, and in surrealist, abstract, semi-abstract and impressionistic styles.
The paintings feature a wide range of topics, including the beauty of the country, lifestyles, portraits and still life.
The exhibition can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ngotranvublog.
Hanoi- Hanoi 1967 – 1975 – A Photography Exhibition by Thomas Billhardt
Opening: Oct 3, 6 pm
Exhibition: Oct 3 – Nov 15 (Tues to Sun), 10am – 7 pm
Manzi Exhibition Space – No. 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún
Manzi Art Space – 14 Phan Huy Ich Street
From Manzi:
The Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are pleased to present an extraordinary photo exhibition featuring Hanoi in the period of 1967 to 1975 by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.
Consisting of 130 black & white and colour photos taken during Thomas Billhardt’s trips to Vietnam, the exhibition presents viewers an honest documentary of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975, minute by quotidian minute, sincere and unadorned.
Hanoi-Exhibition featuring popular Japanese ehon characters
Until Sept 30, 9am-6pm
27 Quang Trung Street
The World of Ehon – Meet the Famous Twin Voles Guri and Gura exhibition co-held by the centre and the Mogu Ehon project.
The series is about a twin voles called Guri and Gura created by sisters Rieko Nakagawa and Yuriko Omura (Yamawaki).
Featuring nine printed paintings taken from the first series and drawings of Guri and Gura.
Free entrance.
CINEMA
Hanoi-SoloMarathon2020 – Open Studio 03: Amanda Reid
Sep 26 – 29, 2 pm – 9 pm
Á Space, Lane 59 Ngo Gia Tu Street, Long Bien District.
From the organizer:
Legends of my grandfather
(an experimental documentary film screening)
2020
Amanda Reid
*Open Party to public on Saturday, September 26 from 06:30pm til late
Germany Film Festival 2020
Sep 8 –Oct 10, 8 pm
National Cinema Centre, 87 Lang Ha Street
From Goethe Institut:
10th German Film Festival in Hanoi with six excellent films of various genres to be screened.
Language: German, with Vietnamese and English subtitles
Tickets: 35,000 VND
Follow updates on event’s page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537149046546048.
