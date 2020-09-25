Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4

EXHIBITION

Hanoi - Saigon Sculpture Exhibition

Until Oct 18,



The Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art



Featuring more than 60 outstanding contemporary artworks produced by 32 young artists from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



The majority of the artworks on display have been created this year, with a diverse range of materials used in their making, such as metal, wood, stone, ceramic, composite, and fiberglass.





Hanoi-Where is There – There is Here











Opening: Sep 18, 6:30 pm,

Exhibition: 19 Sep – 18 Oct, 10am-8pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai Street



A rumination of these questions, ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂU–ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂY (abbv DLOD–DLOD; roughly translated as WHERE IS THERE–THERE IS HERE) presents the works of Đàn Đó and Nguyễn Đức Phương, an interdisciplinary collective working with elements of indigenous cultures.



HCMC-Virtual painting exhibition raises funds to build houses for the poor

Until Sep 30,



An exhibition showcasing paintings by 101 leading Vietnamese artists is being held to raise funds to build houses for the poor in the central province of Quang Nam.



The exhibition “Xuôi Dòng Sông Thu” (Downstream of the Thu Bồn River) is curated by arts researchers Ngo Kim Khoi and Ly Doi, and artist Ngo Tran Vu.



Introducing 164 paintings in different materials such as oil, acrylic, pencil and wax crayon, and in surrealist, abstract, semi-abstract and impressionistic styles.



The paintings feature a wide range of topics, including the beauty of the country, lifestyles, portraits and still life.



The exhibition can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ngotranvublog.





Hanoi- Hanoi 1967 – 1975 – A Photography Exhibition by Thomas Billhardt









Opening: Oct 3, 6 pm

Exhibition: Oct 3 – Nov 15 (Tues to Sun), 10am – 7 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space – No. 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún

Manzi Art Space – 14 Phan Huy Ich Street



From Manzi:



The Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are pleased to present an extraordinary photo exhibition featuring Hanoi in the period of 1967 to 1975 by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.



Consisting of 130 black & white and colour photos taken during Thomas Billhardt’s trips to Vietnam, the exhibition presents viewers an honest documentary of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975, minute by quotidian minute, sincere and unadorned.



Hanoi-Exhibition featuring popular Japanese ehon characters

Until Sept 30, 9am-6pm



27 Quang Trung Street

The World of Ehon – Meet the Famous Twin Voles Guri and Gura exhibition co-held by the centre and the Mogu Ehon project.



The series is about a twin voles called Guri and Gura created by sisters Rieko Nakagawa and Yuriko Omura (Yamawaki).



Featuring nine printed paintings taken from the first series and drawings of Guri and Gura.



Free entrance.



CINEMA

Hanoi-SoloMarathon2020 – Open Studio 03: Amanda Reid











Sep 26 – 29, 2 pm – 9 pm

Á Space, Lane 59 Ngo Gia Tu Street, Long Bien District.



From the organizer:



Legends of my grandfather

(an experimental documentary film screening)

2020

Amanda Reid

*Open Party to public on Saturday, September 26 from 06:30pm til late

Germany Film Festival 2020

Sep 8 –Oct 10, 8 pm

National Cinema Centre, 87 Lang Ha Street



From Goethe Institut:



10th German Film Festival in Hanoi with six excellent films of various genres to be screened.



Language: German, with Vietnamese and English subtitles

Tickets: 35,000 VND



Follow updates on event’s page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537149046546048.

