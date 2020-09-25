Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 18:24:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4

28/09/2020    15:08 GMT+7

EXHIBITION 

Hanoi - Saigon Sculpture Exhibition

Until Oct 18,

The Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art

Featuring more than 60 outstanding contemporary artworks produced by 32 young artists from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The majority of the artworks on display have been created this year, with a diverse range of materials used in their making, such as metal, wood, stone, ceramic, composite, and fiberglass.

Hanoi-Where is There – There is Here




Opening: Sep 18, 6:30 pm,
Exhibition: 19 Sep – 18 Oct, 10am-8pm
Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)
B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai Street

A rumination of these questions, ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂU–ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂY (abbv DLOD–DLOD; roughly translated as WHERE IS THERE–THERE IS HERE) presents the works of Đàn Đó and Nguyễn Đức Phương, an interdisciplinary collective working with elements of indigenous cultures.

HCMC-Virtual painting exhibition raises funds to build houses for the poor

Until Sep 30,

An exhibition showcasing paintings by 101 leading Vietnamese artists is being held to raise funds to build houses for the poor in the central province of Quang Nam.

The exhibition “Xuôi Dòng Sông Thu” (Downstream of the Thu Bồn River) is curated by arts researchers Ngo Kim Khoi and Ly Doi, and artist Ngo Tran Vu.

Introducing 164 paintings in different materials such as oil, acrylic, pencil and wax crayon, and in surrealist, abstract, semi-abstract and impressionistic styles.

The paintings feature a wide range of topics, including the beauty of the country, lifestyles, portraits and still life.

The exhibition can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ngotranvublog.

Hanoi- Hanoi 1967 – 1975 – A Photography Exhibition by Thomas Billhardt



 


Opening: Oct 3, 6 pm
Exhibition: Oct 3 – Nov 15 (Tues to Sun), 10am – 7 pm
Manzi Exhibition Space – No. 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún
Manzi Art Space – 14 Phan Huy Ich Street

From Manzi:

The Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are pleased to present an extraordinary photo exhibition featuring Hanoi in the period of 1967 to 1975 by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.

Consisting of 130 black & white and colour photos taken during Thomas Billhardt’s trips to Vietnam, the exhibition presents viewers an honest documentary of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975, minute by quotidian minute, sincere and unadorned.

Hanoi-Exhibition featuring popular Japanese ehon characters

Until Sept 30, 9am-6pm

27 Quang Trung Street
The World of Ehon – Meet the Famous Twin Voles Guri and Gura exhibition co-held by the centre and the Mogu Ehon project.

The series is about a twin voles called Guri and Gura created by sisters Rieko Nakagawa and Yuriko Omura (Yamawaki).

Featuring nine printed paintings taken from the first series and drawings of Guri and Gura.

Free entrance.

_________________________________________________________________________________

CINEMA

Hanoi-SoloMarathon2020 – Open Studio 03: Amanda Reid





Sep 26 – 29, 2 pm – 9 pm
Á Space, Lane 59 Ngo Gia Tu Street, Long Bien District.

From the organizer:

Legends of my grandfather
(an experimental documentary film screening)
2020
Amanda Reid
*Open Party to public on Saturday, September 26 from 06:30pm til late

Germany Film Festival 2020

Sep 8 –Oct 10, 8 pm
National Cinema Centre, 87 Lang Ha Street

From Goethe Institut:

10th German Film Festival in Hanoi with six excellent films of various genres to be screened.

Language: German, with Vietnamese and English subtitles
Tickets: 35,000 VND

Follow updates on event’s page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537149046546048

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines/VNN/Nhandan

 
 

Other News

.
Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, in the memories of many adults are gatherings where traditional cakes are eaten and simple but colourful folk toys are given to children.

Tomb house of the Co Tu
Tomb house of the Co Tu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  8 giờ trước 

A tomb house built on the grave of a dead person is typical of folk belief of the Co Tu ethnic minority who live in Vietnam’s central region.

Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

World-famous Spanish architect Salvador Perez Arroyo arrived in Vietnam back in 2009 and decided to stay in the country where he discovered an endless source of positive energy.

Long live the Rong house
Long live the Rong house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

A variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands, a Rong house is a spacious gathering point in each village.

Portrait of an artist on a bridge
Portrait of an artist on a bridge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Passionate about painting since he was 11, Hanoian Nguyen Van Minh in Long Bien District has painted more than 6,000 pieces on the theme of love for the motherland, the country and its landscapes over the course of his 37 years as an artist.

Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

The sixth version of the Dragon Dance Festival is scheduled to get underway in Ly Thai To square on October 3 as part of a range of activities aimed at celebrating the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Five localities host national traditional music festival
Five localities host national traditional music festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Ten HCM City art troupes are performing at the National Traditional Musical Instrumentalist and Ensembles Festival 2020.

Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer
Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

A photo exhibition featuring the career of People’s Artist Minh Vuong, a leading artist of cải lương (reformed opera), a traditional genre of southern theatre, will open in HCM City this week.

Lanterns provide colour for Hanoi street ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
Lanterns provide colour for Hanoi street ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

Phung Hung street in Hanoi has been thoroughly decorated with hundreds of colourful lanterns in anticipation of the upcoming celebrations for the Full-moon Festival.

Children's fashion show celebrates Mid-Autumn Full Moon Festival
Children's fashion show celebrates Mid-Autumn Full Moon Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

Top fashion models Thanh Hang and Lan Khue will perform on the catwalk along with children to open a fashion show for kids called the Pink Garden Show in HCM City on Saturday

Hau dong costumes shown on the catwalk
Hau dong costumes shown on the catwalk
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

For the very first time, the costumes 'hau dong' of Vietnam’s traditional practice of the Worship of Mother Goddesses have been shown on the catwalk at Vietnam International Fashion and Beauty Week by designer Nguyen Duc Hien. 

Hanoi family keeps tradition of making wooden mooncake moulds alive
Hanoi family keeps tradition of making wooden mooncake moulds alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

Despite cheap plastic mooncake moulds being extremely popular among the domestic market, a family from Hanoi have maintained a tradition of crafting wooden mooncake molds for approximately 40 years.

Deal signed to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development
Deal signed to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

The United Nations (UN) and SOVICO Group will partner to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday by the UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam,

Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19
Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

The Miss Vietnam 2020 format will be changed to be shorter with one semi-final round in Hanoi due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Nam Dinh preserves traditional water puppetry
Nam Dinh preserves traditional water puppetry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

In recent years, the preservation and development of water puppetry has been paid attention by many localities, including the northern province of Nam Dinh.

First “De Men” Awards for Children slated for September 29
First “De Men” Awards for Children slated for September 29
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

The first “De Men” (Cricket) Awards for Children will take place at the Vietnam News Agency  headquarters in Hanoi on September 29 on the occasion of the Full Moon Festival.

Saigon short film fest at Saigon Outcast
Saigon short film fest at Saigon Outcast
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

The District 2-based outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host the Saigon Short Film Festival 2020 on September 26.

Photos of Vietnamese tourism on display
Photos of Vietnamese tourism on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

Pictures of Vietnamese tourism taken by domestic and foreign tourists are on display at an exhibition that opened yesterday in Hanoi.

Hanoi Theatre Festival to begin on Saturday
Hanoi Theatre Festival to begin on Saturday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

A theatre production entitled Trương Chi – Mị Nương will open the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival on Saturday.

Da Nang offers virtual tour of Champa sculptures through 3D scanning
Da Nang offers virtual tour of Champa sculptures through 3D scanning
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

The central city of Da Nang has introduced a new virtual reality app that allows visitors to see objects on display at the Museum of Champa Sculpture through three-dimensional scanning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 