Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/10/2020 20:24:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1

26/10/2020    19:18 GMT+7

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-”Pas de deux” – A Cine Concert



Oct 30, 08:30 pm
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich Street

Manzi and the Goethe Institut are pleased to present “Pas de deux” – a not to be missed cine-concert by artists Trí Minh and Ngô Trà My.

Admission: 350,000VND/person

Please register by emailing us at manzihanoi@gmail.com before 28 Oct 2020.

PLEASE NOTE THAT: ALL THE MONEY COLLECTED FROM THE EVENT WILL BE DONATED TO FLOOD VICTIMS IN CENTRAL VIETNAM.

Set as a duo concert (Piano and Monochord) in combination with a series of black and white footage from 1960s, “Pas de deux” will take audience to a beautiful world of movement and light and sound, telling stories about dreams, nostalgia and hope

This site-specific event is part of Manzi’s cine-concert series in 2020 which combines silent film screenings with live music performance.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-No Rain Without Clouds: Preserving Vietnamese Art for the Future

Oct 20 – Dec 27, virtual exhibition via the online platform Kunstmatrix
Nov 7 – 15
Vietnam Women’s Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet Street

No Rain Without Clouds brings together a multitude of perspectives and stories around memory and identity, in doing so contemplating the role of art collections in the preservation and promotion of Vietnam’s arts and culture, as well as the dynamics between traditions and urban life.

With a name that brings to mind the infinite cycles of nature and the transformations necessarily following periods of hardships and challenges, the exhibition responds to the context of 2020 through experiments with platforms and audience’s experience, materialising simultaneously as both a virtual showing (via the Kunstmatrix platform) and a physical exhibition at Vietnam’s Women Museum (Hanoi).

No Rain Without Clouds presents an array of paintings, sculptures and video works curated from the prestigious RMIT Collection of Contemporary Vietnamese Art.

The exhibition showcases 32 works from the following 22 artists: Hoang Duong Cam – Nguyen Nghia Cuong – Dinh Cong Dat – Ta Minh Duc – Ha Tri Hieu – Nguyen Manh Hung – Bui Cong Khanh – Duong Thuy Lieu – Le Phi Long – Ha Thuc Phu Nam – Ngoc Nau – Phan Thao Nguyen – Le Hoang Bich Phuong – Pham Khac Quang – Phan Quang – Nguyen The Son – Thien Do – Tiffany Chung – Pham Van Tuan – Ngo Van Sac – Hoang Duy Vang – Hoang Nam Viet

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

 

Hanoi-Exhibition on 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi

Until the end of October

An exhibition themed ‘Kinh Do Muon Doi’ (The eternal capital) is underway at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi as part of activities to celebrate 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi and the 66th anniversary of the city's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2020).

Hanoi- Hanoi 1967 – 1975 – A Photography Exhibition by Thomas Billhardt

Until Nov 15 (Tues to Sun), 10am – 7 pm
Manzi Exhibition Space – No. 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún
Manzi Art Space – 14 Phan Huy Ich Street

The Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are pleased to present an extraordinary photo exhibition featuring Hanoi in the period of 1967 to 1975 by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.

Consisting of 130 black & white and colour photos taken during Thomas Billhardt’s trips to Vietnam, the exhibition presents viewers an honest documentary of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975, minute by quotidian minute, sincere and unadorned.

____________________________________________________________


CINEMA

Documentary Film “The Glorious Pain”

Oct 18 – 19, 7 pm
L’espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi
Oct 28, 7 pm
Location information will be provided for early registration when we select a location in Can Tho
Nov 1, 7 pm
Institut d’Échanges Culturels avec la France – IDECAF
31 Thai Van Lung, D.1, HCMC

“More than 100 hours of filming, 18 months accompanying the characters on the stage of passion and also in the life puzzles to complete in 50 minutes of the film, which are bare, emotional, and respectful moments…”

The Glorious Pain is a documentary film which features the journey of a small classical Vietnamese opera (Tuồng) troup and one of the very few left, as they travel and perform through the Western Vietnam countryside. The Royal characters, behind the closed curtains are commoners and peasants who struggle to make ends meet. The troup is on the verge of disbandment because the main artists were going through a hard time. What future awaits the troup and its artists? Would it disappear in the same way as many other traditional art forms?

The Glorious Pain is produced by The Department of Entertainment Program and is part of the VTV Special Documentary Series. It took more than a year from the first day of location scouting until the film was completed.

The Glorious Pain is also among the projects featuring traditional culture of Vietnam which receive funding from the Film, Archive and Music Lab (FAMLAB). This fund is part of the Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Initiative by British Council.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines

 
 

Other News

.
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

Vietnam not to join French football tournament
Vietnam not to join French football tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

An exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks by 90-year-old painter Nguyen Thi Mong Bich is being held at the French Cultural Centre, L’Espace, in Hanoi.

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education (VIA Education) has made its debut in HCM City with a target to build a sustainable, vibrant, active and inspiring arts community that seeks to develop optimal standards in arts  and creative education in Vietnam.

Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A collection of portraits of 51 well-known 20th century Vietnamese artists and intellectuals will be on display at Mai House Saigon on October 28.

Epizode festival postponed
Epizode festival postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The organisers of Epizode have announced the fifth edition of the underground dance music festival has been postponed until late 2021, with the same lineup of acts set to perform next year.

Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Preserving heritage is now the top priority of UNESCO and countries having globally-recognised heritage, including Vietnam.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards 2020 have unveiled a number of stunning winning images, including several artworks submitted by Vietnamese photographers.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

A fish noodle soup from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang offers diners an interesting culinary delight as it has a taste different from counterparts in Khanh Hoa, An Giang and Soc Trang provinces.

Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Thousands of tourists were present in Sa Pa town, the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 to attend Korean Culture Day.

Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

For the first time, veteran theatre artists are on a par with young actors at the 2020 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Awards, one of the country’s most prestigious art awards presented by Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper in HCM City.

Veteran singers make strong comebacks
Veteran singers make strong comebacks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Contemporary artist Bui Thanh Tam is displaying his collection of paintings inspired by folk paintings of the Kim Hoang, Dong Ho and Hang Trong movements and religious works created by ethnic groups.

Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi are unbeaten in nine matches and since the second leg of the season kicked off, the capital side have surged up the rankings to second place, only two points behind Viettel.

Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

The love for Vietnam of Italian poet Laura Garavaglia, President of the House of Poems in Como, has brought her the idea of translating and publishing Vietnamese poems in Italy.

Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take up the position of goalkeeper coach with Vietnam’s young national football teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) revealed on October 23.

Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

The music video for The Charming Beast, a recently released song by British rapper Ian Paynton, starts with Paynton emerging from the waters of Hanoi's West Lake on an overcast, muggy day.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 