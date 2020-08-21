Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 10:43:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival

21/08/2020    10:39 GMT+7

Epizode festival has announced the second round of its lineup for the event slated for this winter on Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province.

Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
Top Welsh DJ Jamie Jones is set to return to Vietnam and Epizode festival this winter. — Photos courtesy of the organisers

The fifth edition of the event, dubbed Epizode5: Epilogue, is scheduled to take place across 12 days from December 29, 2020, to January 10, 2021, bringing a star-studded lineup of DJs and electronic music to the picturesque beaches of one of Vietnam's most beautiful islands.

In addition to top international acts that were previously announced like Ricardo Villalobos, Goldie, Dubfire, Loco Dice and Waff, another round of top artists will be spinning their stuff at out of Southeast Asia's top electronic music festivals.

Returning to Epizode is Hot Creations label head Jamie Jones alongside his label mate Richy Ahmed, while Romanian minimal masters [a:rpia:r] return as well.

In addition, techno lady Nastia makes her debut, while Italian trio Agents of Time are sure to lay down another incredible performance.

Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
Sunsets at the festival on Phu Quoc Island are spectacular.
 

As well as more international acts, some top local talent will be gracing the decks, including Hibiya Line, owner and founder of HCM City's techno temple The Observatory, and rising star Anh Vy, a resident DJ at the club.

Set to take place at the Sunset Sanato Resorts, 12-day tickets are available online for €198 (VND5.4 million).

Ticket refunds are available in the event the festival is cancelled due to a ban on large-scale events or for ticket-holders from countries Vietnam's borders are closed to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  VNS

Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival announces final lineup, showcases

Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival announces final lineup, showcases

The full lineup for Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival has been released, and ravers are in for a treat.

Underground dance music festival Epizode 4 to be held in Phu Quoc

Underground dance music festival Epizode 4 to be held in Phu Quoc

Vietnam’s top underground dance music festival returns to Phu Quoc Island again this year, bigger and better than ever.

 
 

Other News

.
Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

French photographer Alexandre Garel came to Vietnam for the first time in 2011, fell in love with the country and soon decided to settle down here. 

Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Nearly a year after finishing renovations to a single archway underneath the railway line running along Phung Hung Street, the Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board plans to upgrade five more, which are all in a single row. 

Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.

Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A virtual training programme for amateur football coaches has begun, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Actress Mai Thu Huyen is making a film based on the Vietnamese 19th-century literature masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu) by Nguyen Du.

From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Thanks to some impressive performances for V.League 1 club Quang Ninh Coal, 20-year-old midfielder Nguyen Hai Long has been called up for the national U22 team by coach Park Hang-seo.

Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Government must have a special regime for traditional art forms and no longer ask for certain qualifications when it recruits artists in the field of traditional arts, experts have said.

Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Korean chief coach of the national football teams Park Hang Seo said the 2021 schedule will be full for the U22 and the national squads, but the top priority of Vietnam is a ticket to the final qualifier round of the World Cup 2022.

VN film productions prioritise safety amid pandemic
VN film productions prioritise safety amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese movies have seen their production or release postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC
Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

National team defender Doan Van Hau had his first training session with Hanoi FC at the Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Monday afternoon after completing 14 days of quarantine since returning from Europe.

Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

A large number of Vietnamese artists have made an appearance in a music video aimed at encouraging people nationwide to overcome difficulties in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.

Artists combine poetry and music
Artists combine poetry and music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

A night of poetry and music was held at Hanoi's Goethe Institute yesterday evening in front of a limited audience to ensure social distancing. 

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. 

Kites fly high over Hanoi village
Kites fly high over Hanoi village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

Ba Duong Noi village in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong district has been known for the craft and hobby of kite making and flying for generations. We ventured out to the tranquil village to watch kites take to the sky as the world passed by.

Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia
Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

A special painting exhibition entitled XOM by a group of Vietnamese artists and a foreigner will open this week in the centre of Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 