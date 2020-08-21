Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival

Epizode festival has announced the second round of its lineup for the event slated for this winter on Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province.

Top Welsh DJ Jamie Jones is set to return to Vietnam and Epizode festival this winter. — Photos courtesy of the organisers

The fifth edition of the event, dubbed Epizode5: Epilogue, is scheduled to take place across 12 days from December 29, 2020, to January 10, 2021, bringing a star-studded lineup of DJs and electronic music to the picturesque beaches of one of Vietnam's most beautiful islands.

In addition to top international acts that were previously announced like Ricardo Villalobos, Goldie, Dubfire, Loco Dice and Waff, another round of top artists will be spinning their stuff at out of Southeast Asia's top electronic music festivals.

Returning to Epizode is Hot Creations label head Jamie Jones alongside his label mate Richy Ahmed, while Romanian minimal masters [a:rpia:r] return as well.

In addition, techno lady Nastia makes her debut, while Italian trio Agents of Time are sure to lay down another incredible performance.

Sunsets at the festival on Phu Quoc Island are spectacular.

As well as more international acts, some top local talent will be gracing the decks, including Hibiya Line, owner and founder of HCM City's techno temple The Observatory, and rising star Anh Vy, a resident DJ at the club.

Set to take place at the Sunset Sanato Resorts, 12-day tickets are available online for €198 (VND5.4 million).

Ticket refunds are available in the event the festival is cancelled due to a ban on large-scale events or for ticket-holders from countries Vietnam's borders are closed to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VNS

