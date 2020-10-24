Epizode festival postponed

The organisers of Epizode have announced the fifth edition of the underground dance music festival has been postponed until late 2021, with the same lineup of acts set to perform next year.

Ravers will have to wait another year for the spectacular stages and sounds of Epizode. Photo courtesy of the organisers

Epizode 5, originally slated to be held to take place across 12 days from December 29, 2020, to January 10, 2021, on Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province, will now be held December 29, 2021 to January 9, 2022, in the same location.

The organisers announced all ticket holders will receive a ticket for next year's festival, or they can avail of a full refund minutes the 5 per cent booking fee anytime between now and Epizode 5.

“After careful consideration of all global factors, we have made a difficult decision to reschedule Epizode 5 to 2021.

"We got the official license from the Vietnam authorities to hold Epizode this year and with the health and safety as a top priority, we were ready to implement all official guidelines and recommendations.

"Unfortunately, as the travel tendencies in Vietnam and the rest of the world are still unstable, and the borders opening and arrival conditions are uncertain, we decided to move our fifth anniversary while retaining the lineup.

"We’ll be announcing the next round of lineup, and much more activities soon.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming back all our guests from 90 countries, to celebrate with us in style”, said Epizode management in a statement.

The festival has made a huge mark in just four years in Vietnam, becoming one of the top dance music events in Southeast Asia.

Sterling international acts that were previously announced included Ricardo Villalobos, Goldie, Dubfire, Loco Dice and Waff, as well as some of the region's top tastemakers, including Hibiya Line, owner and founder of HCM City's techno temple The Observatory, and rising star Anh Vy, a resident DJ at the club. VNS