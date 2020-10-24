Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Epizode festival postponed

26/10/2020    11:01 GMT+7

The organisers of Epizode have announced the fifth edition of the underground dance music festival has been postponed until late 2021, with the same lineup of acts set to perform next year.

Epizode festival postponed
Ravers will have to wait another year for the spectacular stages and sounds of Epizode. Photo courtesy of the organisers

Epizode 5, originally slated to be held to take place across 12 days from December 29, 2020, to January 10, 2021, on Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province, will now be held December 29, 2021 to January 9, 2022, in the same location.

The organisers announced all ticket holders will receive a ticket for next year's festival, or they can avail of a full refund minutes the 5 per cent booking fee anytime between now and Epizode 5.

“After careful consideration of all global factors, we have made a difficult decision to reschedule Epizode 5 to 2021.

"We got the official license from the Vietnam authorities to hold Epizode this year and with the health and safety as a top priority, we were ready to implement all official guidelines and recommendations.

"Unfortunately, as the travel tendencies in Vietnam and the rest of the world are still unstable, and the borders opening and arrival conditions are uncertain, we decided to move our fifth anniversary while retaining the lineup.

 

"We’ll be announcing the next round of lineup, and much more activities soon.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming back all our guests from 90 countries, to celebrate with us in style”, said Epizode management in a statement.

The festival has made a huge mark in just four years in Vietnam, becoming one of the top dance music events in Southeast Asia.

Sterling international acts that were previously announced included Ricardo Villalobos, Goldie, Dubfire, Loco Dice and Waff, as well as some of the region's top tastemakers, including Hibiya Line, owner and founder of HCM City's techno temple The Observatory, and rising star Anh Vy, a resident DJ at the club. VNS

.
Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Preserving heritage is now the top priority of UNESCO and countries having globally-recognised heritage, including Vietnam.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards 2020 have unveiled a number of stunning winning images, including several artworks submitted by Vietnamese photographers.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A fish noodle soup from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang offers diners an interesting culinary delight as it has a taste different from counterparts in Khanh Hoa, An Giang and Soc Trang provinces.

Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Thousands of tourists were present in Sa Pa town, the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 to attend Korean Culture Day.

Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

For the first time, veteran theatre artists are on a par with young actors at the 2020 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Awards, one of the country’s most prestigious art awards presented by Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper in HCM City.

Veteran singers make strong comebacks
Veteran singers make strong comebacks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Contemporary artist Bui Thanh Tam is displaying his collection of paintings inspired by folk paintings of the Kim Hoang, Dong Ho and Hang Trong movements and religious works created by ethnic groups.

Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi are unbeaten in nine matches and since the second leg of the season kicked off, the capital side have surged up the rankings to second place, only two points behind Viettel.

Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

The love for Vietnam of Italian poet Laura Garavaglia, President of the House of Poems in Como, has brought her the idea of translating and publishing Vietnamese poems in Italy.

Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take up the position of goalkeeper coach with Vietnam’s young national football teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) revealed on October 23.

Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

The music video for The Charming Beast, a recently released song by British rapper Ian Paynton, starts with Paynton emerging from the waters of Hanoi's West Lake on an overcast, muggy day.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

People’s Artist Ly Huynh, one of the pioneers who brought martial arts to Vietnamese cinema, passed away yesterday in HCM City after a long illness. He was 78. 

Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

A range of exciting toys following the theme of Halloween have gone on sale on Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with the festival drawing near.

Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in May, this Saturday more than 1,100 runners will race up to 70km in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The black comedy Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party) gained VND8.5 billion (US$365,500) with 105,000 tickets sold, even though its national premiere is only set to take place on October 23.

Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have remained in 94th position following the release of the world rankings for October by FIFA.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 has opened for registration for all triathletes after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

