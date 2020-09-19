European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

Vietnamese documentary named 'Journey to the Sunrise' to be screened at the festival

The event will be held pursuant to Decision No.2582/QD-BVHTTDL of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, signed on September 16.

The annual festival promises to attract large audiences to enjoy films that reflect the culture, traditions and society of European countries.



This year’s event will be co-organised by the the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio and the Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation to Vietnam, the Goethe Institute, L’Espace, the British Council, the embassies of Austria, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Israel in Vietnam, and other related agencies.



During the festival, 20 films, including ten European films and ten Vietnamese films, will be screened after having been approved by the Vietnam Cinema Department.



The film festival will be held in localities where the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and in line with disease prevention and control regulations as issued by the Ministry of Health. Nhan Dan