European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month

Twenty-two documentaries will be screened in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival from October 1 to 10.

The festival is held by the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (DSF) and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC).

It is normally organised every year in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement to October, DSF Director Nguyen Quang Tuan said.

Through these films, the audience will have the chance to learn more about the culture and people of Vietnam and European countries and explore contemporary issues.

The festival’s 11th edition will screen 10 productions from 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK, and 12 from Vietnam, 10 of which were made by DSF and the remainders by independent producers.

One of this year’s highlights is a 10-minute Czech animated documentary by a Vietnamese-Czech director. “The Little One” tells the experience of a Vietnamese girl named Rong who has spent her entire life in the Czech Republic living between two cultures.

Each screening will feature one Vietnamese and one international film. Documentaries made by independent producers will be shown on October 3. Admission is free./.VNA