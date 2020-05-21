Events in Hanoi & HCMC on May 25-31

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-Exhibition shows the beauty of old northern village

Until May 26,

29 Hang Bai Exhibition House, Hoan Kiem District



Nine artists including Dương Tuấn, Bùi Văn Tuất, Chu Viết Cường, Minh Đông, Cấn Mạnh Tưởng, Đạt Phú, Tuấn Đạt, Nguyễn Thế Long and Nguyễn Minh will display their new paintings at an exhibition entitled Shadow of Heritage.



The exhibition will show some of 50 paintings from a field trip to old Cựu Village in Phú Xuyên District, about 40km south of Hanoi.

Hanoi-Exhibition: Steel and Textile

Opening: May 26, 5 pm

Exhibition: May 26 – 31

Talkshow: May 26, 3 pm

Vietnam Fine Art Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street



From the organizer



“Steel and Textile” is an exhibition of sculptor Le Thi Hien and artist Tran Thanh Thuc.



This is an exhibition of two quite famous female artists in Vietnamese contemporary art. The name of the exhibition is also a typical material category, the forte of two artists. With nearly 40 sculptures including 6 steel sculptures by Le Thi Hien and more than 30 Tran Thanh Thuc’s canvas paintings created an impromptu dialogue between two materials, two sentimental souls of two woman making art.

Hanoi-Exhibition: New Day Returns

May 22-June 20,

Hanoi Studio Gallery, 13 Trang Tien Street



From the organizer:



New Day Returns — a group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery and our artists after the pandemic and social distancing.



Featuring a collection named New Day Returns by eight artists: Hoang Nghia Hiep, Vu Dinh Tuan, Mai Xuan Oanh, Pham Ha Hai, Lieu Nguyen Huong Duong, Nguyen The Hung, Nguyen Quoc Trung, and Dang Hiep.

Hanoi-Exhibition: Ruc Ra Ruc Dich







Until July 16

11 venues in Hanoi and Saigon



From the organizer



What can a face mask reveal to us about our being? Can the blood of cattle in slaughterhouses be used as painting colors? How does an empty globe stand portray our existential situation?



A response to a world in turmoil, Ruc Ra Ruc Dich exhibition establishes a multi-dimensional platform which invites you to self-explore and self-create your own narration,



This is the first pop-up exhibition series which is organized and circulated among 11 GốcLab’s venues in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition gathers around 60 artworks across nearly 10 art forms, contributed by more than 40 artists based in Vietnam and other countries, including some respected figures such as Uu Dam Tran Nguyen, Nguyen Van Du, Ha Huy Muoi and also aspiring ones such as Alectruha, Ngo Ky Duyen and Pham Anh Ngoc, etc. and many more art enthusiasts.



Ruc Ra Ruc Dich will take you on a roller coaster of emotions, but on the top of that, we hope that the exhibition will arouse a multifaceted perspective on the current state of human existence and help you steel yourself for the new normal.

HCMC- Exhibition on 400 ginseng varieties

Everyday except Tuesday

Vietnamese Ginseng Museum, 374 Nguyen Son Street, Tan Phu District



Featuring over 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure.

The 250 sq-m museum includes displays, pictures and a national map depicting the distribution of varieties of Ngọc Linh ginseng.



Ngọc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis) can be found on Ngọc Linh Mountain at 2.598m on the border between Kon Tum and Quang Nam provinces.

________________________________________________________________________________

CINEMA

Hanoi- Great Cinematography of the 21st Century

May 29 and June 5, 7:30 pm

TPD Centre, 51 Tran Hung Dao Street



From the organizer:



After a long hiatus, the Cinema Space will return this week with the Month of Movies with Great Cinematography of the 21st Century.



Schedule (weekly updating) on event’s page: https://www.facebook.com/events/668690803966902/



Original languages with Vietnamese and English (optional) subtitles

Hanoigrapevines/Dtinews/VNN