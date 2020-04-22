Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation

Being stuck indoors all day and night could turn you into a couch potato, especially as all the gyms are closed and people should only being leaving their homes to do essential tasks like grocery shopping.

But even if you have no training equipment at home, it doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a work-out. It's not just good for your body, but it will also give you a healthy mind.

Physical practice at home during isolation is highly recommended. File Photo

- 30 minute fat burning home workout for beginners

by Body Project. This has been viewed more than four million times, so it must be easy & interesting enough.

This 30 minute work-out really will have you work those muscles that have been neglected for so long. It's quite easy for beginners. And instead of feeling completely shattered at the end, you will be energised and ready to go.

- 20 min full body workout/No Equipment

by Pamela Reif. It has gathered more than 7,000,000 views since last September. Even in a short time, you may feel your muscles stretched and the blood pumping through you. Highly recommended for those with less time!

- 5 of the Easiest Exercises You can do at Home

by Bowflex, which has gathered over 3,200,000 views since June 2017. Fairly easy and a good way to break yourself into exercise. Well worth trying out before stepping up to more challenging routines.

Yoga For Complete Beginners - 20 Minute Home Yoga Workout!

by Yoga with Adriene.

For those that prefer gentle movement, you can turn to yoga. All you need is an open mind and open heart. It has more 28,360,000 views online so it seems many people agree. And after you've finished, those everyday tasks will feel that little bit easier.

Gentle Yoga Flow - 30-Minute All Levels Yoga Class

by YogiApproved.com. Much slower and easier than any other clips on yoga. This is good exercise for beginners and women who are pregnant.

- 10-minute workouts – Zumba Beginner’s Level

by NestleMalaysia, which has gathered nearly 1,670,000 views since Feb 2016. Listen to the beats and get moving! It's only short, but you will surely build up a sweat.

- Basic Zumba Steps for Quick Weight Loss

by Step-Up and Dance Academy, Yashdeep Malhotra. It has more than 3,001,000 views since October 2018. Fun for both men & women, and if you keep up the workouts, the weight should fall off.

Planks for Beginners: How to do a Plank

by Bowflex. So simple, yet so effective. Planking is the perfect position to work those core muscles.

Best plank workout for smaller waist, flat abs & full body fat burn! 10 Variations

by Emi Wong. The clip has been viewed more than 8,080,000 times since September 2018. It works your entire body, especially golden points like waist, abs, thighs, hips and more.

Last but not least, you can create your own exercises to keep fit. A little yoga to start with, a little plank, then some aerobics and zumba in one session.

You can spend 30 minutes in the morning for it or you can practice several times during the day, each for just a few minutes.

You are what you eat and you are how you practice! — VNS