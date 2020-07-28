Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi

Artist Lap Phuong is displaying sculptures at her first solo exhibition entitled Âm Dương (Yin and Yang).

A glass-made sculptor by Lap Phuong. — Photo luxuo.vn

Some of 16 sculptures are made of glass to reflect the growth in the artist's mind and work.

"The collection represents the story behind the dynamic equilibrium," Phuong said.

"By highlighting the contrasts between shadow and shape; emptiness and fullness, my works signifies the harmonious balancing of opposites and the interaction to transform contrasting elements within a work.

"It is also the process of recreation and the desire of discovering new things."

She is the first solo artist to be invited to show artwork at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72.

"We are committed to support the local community," said Robbert Manussen, General Manager at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72.

"We are honoured to collaborate with artists and host more exhibitions each year to bring their art pieces closer to the hotel visitors.”

Phuong is a talented young sculptor with a background in architecture and is one of few female sculptors in Vietnam.

"Showing my works at a five-star hotel is pressure for me," Phuong said. "I decided to use glass to make the sculptures to lighten the luxurious space of the five-star hotel."

She has had her worked displayed at several national and international exhibitions including International Art Festival Sasaran in Malaysia and the Hanoi Grapevine Selection II.

Her works show fragile feminism yet their balance indicates confidence and a strong sense of self.

She was recently awarded “The Outstanding Artist of the New Generation" title by Vietnam Art Republik.

The sculptures are on display at the Hive Lounge and Stellar Steakhouse at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 until August 31. VNS

Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.