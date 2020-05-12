Exhibition displays artworks by amateur artists

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/05/2020    16:28 GMT+7

A new exhibition, entitled Who I Am, features works by amateur artists from the Green Art Centre.

An installation by Le Thi Thu Huong. Photo courtesy of Le Thi Thu Huong

Some 40 works are on display, including paintings in different materials and installation art.

Who I Am is a journey to find the dreams and hobbies which have been carried out by members at the centre, said artist and teacher Vu Xuan Tinh.

“Each member has a different life and job, but they have the same passion for painting,” Tinh said. “The exhibition is a story of constant efforts to overcome ourselves taking brush to canvas.”

“Through the works, the artists express their emotions and feelings for the beauty of nature and concern over social issues.”

An installation by Le Thi Thu Huong is a highlight of the exhibition.

Entitled Nhân Quả & Trách Nhiệm Hành Động (Cause and Effect & Responsibility of Action), it is a woodcut print. Most of the prints are on Vietnamese traditional dó (poonah) paper.

It offers a few glimpses of the universal law of cause and effect through the 12 causing conditions that the Sakyamuni Buddha first mentioned more than 2,500 years ago.

Thiếu Nữ Bên Chậu Hoa Trà (Young Girl Flower) by Thanh Ngoc. Photo courtesy of Green Art Centre

“The idea of the artwork is about the spiritual beauty and profound meaning of such an outlook on life,” said Huong.

 

“It reminds us of being aware of our actions telling us that our life is actually in our own hands and based on our everyday actions.

“And in our seeking of true peace and happiness, as individuals or nations or regions this wisdom will undoubtedly help us reach our goal.”

The installation is unique because woodprint and other types of graphics are often limited by the small size and form of display, according to Tinh.

“The work by Huong is well done. It is hung from the ceiling with round woodprints that breaks the limits of size and expressing her thought.”

Huong has studied painting at the centre for two years. She also displays four other paintings made from acrylic, oil-on canvas and silk.

Duong Thuy Tien has eight paintings displayed at the exhibition despite studying painting for just a year.

Others paintings Gái Rượu (Beloved Daughter) by Ho Huu An; Thiếu Nữ Bên Chậu Hoa Trà (Young Girl with Flower) by Thanh Ngoc and Hoa Mẫu Đơn (Peony) by Minh Giang are effective in the graphic art and popularise the beauty of silk painting.

The exhibition runs until May 14 at 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi.  VNS

