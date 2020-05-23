Exhibition features 50 art works on Hanoi’s ancient village

An exhibition featuring 50 art fine works on the heritage of an ancient village in Hanoi opened at the Centre for Art Exhibition and Exhibitions of Fine Arts, Photography, Hanoi on May 22.

A painting by Chu Viet Cuong (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

The event drew the participation of nine artists including Duong Tuan, Bui Van Tuat, Chu Viet Cuong, Minh Dong, Can Manh Tuong, Dat Phu, Tuan Dat, Nguyen The Long and Nguyen Minh.

The 50 works reflect the beauty of Cuu village (Van Tu, Phu Xuyen, Hanoi) - a 500-year-old village.

Villas in Cuu village are a harmonious combination of ancient Vietnamese and French architecture.

The works not only show the beauty of the old villas, but also the scenery of the village and daily life of the villagers.

The exhibition will run until May 26./.