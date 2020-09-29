Exhibition features pottery engraved with sutra

Vietnamese artist Le Thiet Cuong will showcase his latest work of engraving sutra on 40 pottery products from four popular traditional pottery trade villages at an exhibition

that will be held at Gallery39 located on Hanoi's Ly Quoc Street from October 2-12.

This photo shows apottery jar engraved with sutra by artist Le Thiet Cuong that will be displayed at Kinh Gốm exhibition. Photo courtesy of the organisation board

This year’s event follows the Tho Gom exhibition which displayed potteries engraved with poems in 2017.

For this October's Kinh Gom exhibition, Cuong decorated pottery jars with classic verses of sutra together with illustrations. The short commentaries sometimes contain only a few words, or large, simple and profound scientific thoughts.

According to the artist, he aims to preserve and renew tradition on ceramic materials through these modern pottery works.

"I renew the familiar potteries like the pot, the jar or the kettle to make it still itself but in a more beautiful and modern mode,” Cuongsaid.

Another part of the exhibition is paintings of colour powder on cheesecloth, the material the painter used from 1990 to 2005. The inspiration for such paintings is derived from poems by historical figures like Kings Ly Thanh Tong (1023-1072) and Tran Nhan Tong (1258-1308) or celebrated poet Nguyen Du (1766-1820).

Gallery39 opens on weekdays from 9:30am to 11:30pm in the morning and from 2:00pm to 4:00pm in the afternoon. Entrance is free.

The exhibition also launches the book of the same name, Kinh Gốm, featuring the works of young photographer Le Nguyen Nhat.

Hanoi-based artist Le Thiet Cuong, born in 1962, graduated from the Faculty of Art Design, Ha Noi University of Theatre and Cinema. He is known as a multi-talented artist who creates works in many art fields like painting, photography, pottery or writing.

Some of his works are being exhibited in the National Museum of Singapore. In addition to his art career, Cuong has contributed to supporting young artists and building an art community through curating non-profit exhibitions at Gallery39, as well as being judge for photography competitions in recent years. VNS