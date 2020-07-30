Exhibition features young artistic talents

Artworks by Vietnamese artists aged from 18 to 35 are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Culture Arts Exhibition Centre located at No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi.

Painting entitled Lò Mổ #21 (Slaughterhouse #21) by artist Nguyen Van Du is displayed at the exhibition of Vietnam Young Artists Festival 2020. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

The exhibition introduces 91 artworks by 74 artists, including two first-prize, four second-prize, six third-prize and nine consolidation-prize winners of the Vietnam Young Artists Festival 2020.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival, Ma The Anh, the deputy head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department, said the artistic event has become a platform for young Vietnamese artists to demonstrate their creativity and showcase their new work.

“The Vietnam Young Artists Festival 2020 confirms the concern of the Party, State and the ministry about the young generation of artists who will create artworks and projects for the future, contributing to the development of Vietnamese art while still preserving national identity,” he added.

According to the deputy head, the artworks reflect contemporary issues that are of concern to the youth like the environment, careers, spiritual or cultural life in the era of global information technology.

The Vietnam Young Artists Festival, which aims to explore the talents of artists from 18 to 35 years old, has been held every three years since 2007 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department.

Sculpture work entitled Prayer by Tran Van Thuoc wins third prize of Vietnam Young Artists Festival 2020.

Following the success of the previous four festivals, the organisation board of the 5th Vietnam Young Artists Festival received 365 entries by 197 artists from 36 provinces and cities nationwide, 91 of which were selected for the exhibition.

This year’s festival had a free topic, prioritising works that reflect youth and contemporary issues, art trend, unique style, innovative technique, high aesthetic and humane values.

The exhibition will run until August 5. Entrance is free. VNS

Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide Over 50 artworks by 29 young Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at 16 Ngo Quyen Exhibition House.