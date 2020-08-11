Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/08/2020 20:07:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned

11/08/2020    18:44 GMT+7

An exhibition showcasing work by artist Dang Huu opens in Hanoi on August 16.

Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
Coming Home, oil on canvas, 80cm by100cm.

Called Gạn (Selection) the exhibition introduces his work from the last two years, including portraits, landscape, still life, abstract and nude art. 

Huu was born in 1986 in the northern province of Hoa Binh. He graduated from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2012 majoring in teaching arts. However, he decided to work as an independent artist to focus on creating his own work. He has participated to many joint exhibitions in Vietnam, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

He feels his work has reached a mature and thoughtful stage, and he is ready to exhibit on his own.

As well female beauty, Huu also paints portraits of men at work.

“When I went to coastal regions in Nam Dinh and Hai Phong to find inspiration for landscape paintings, I met many people who are salt farmers and fishermen,” said Huu.

“I sympathised with their hard work and was inspired by the beauty of them working. I describe carefully the glimpse, muscles and facial expressions of men with sweaty bare chests when they draw up the fishing net or set sail to the sea.”

Huu is sensitive with the light and often chooses the moments in twilight or dawn to paint.

“I love to use that glimmer of light in the works because it helps portray inner feelings of the character and creates a balance for colours of the paintings,” said Huu.

 

“For portraits, the darkness and brightness can express different sides of a person. The brilliant colours of the sunrise can illustrate the happiness of a fisherman when he returns with a boat full of fish. The flickering fire in houses of the mountainous region at the twilight evokes the cozy atmosphere when people gather together.” 

HCM City-based collector Tu Anh said Huu is one of a few contemporary artists following romantic and simple post-impressionism. Paintings of sea landscapes, daily life and mountainous regions help people take note of his work, said Anh.

“I appreciate his works which describe emotionally the vibration of the air, trees and light,” she said.

“In his eyes, trees or men are not important, his real characters are the array of light that changes in different moments of the day.

Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
Red River, oil on canvas, 162cm by 280cm.

“He doesn’t focus on small details, he reflects the emotion and space, making us sink and drift in his paintings. That’s the wonderful reward when we can feel the spectacular view of Nho Que River or the immensity of the sea and the dim and distant air of the forest.”

The exhibition will run until August 20 at the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi.  VNS

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi

Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi

An exhibition displaying artworks from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 6.

 
 

Other News

.
'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

A young man in the northern province of Hung Yen has built a free library to promote a culture of reading in his local community.

FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Football’s governing body will pay a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The government is looking to revise regulations to better manage foreign entertainment media brought into Vietnam, 

Silk woven from lotus
Silk woven from lotus
YOUR VIETNAMicon  10 giờ trước 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnam national team will begin a training camp at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Among 26 football clubs attending the LS V-League and LS 2020 V-League 2, the Da Nang Club is the most concerned team due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the city of Da Nang.

Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Galerie Quynh will host HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau's solo exhibition from August 14 to October 3.

Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

V.League to resume next month
V.League to resume next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet). 

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

People in the northern province of Hung Yen are working diligently to revive the golden days of Ca Tru ceremonial singing which has been recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.

Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

Influence endures after final whistle
Influence endures after final whistle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Le Cong Vinh is undeniably a superstar of Vietnamese football.

Strategy and discipline at play
Strategy and discipline at play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Retired journalist Nguyen Huu Oai heads to a lake near his Hanoi home at 4pm every day to play Chinese chess.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 