Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide

 
 
01/07/2020    16:42 GMT+7

Over 50 artworks by 29 young Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at 16 Ngo Quyen Exhibition House.

Vietnamese young artists Bui Thanh Tam (right) is pictured with his painting displayed at Vietnamese Young Artists Exhibition 2020 that is being held at 16 Ngo Quyen Exhibition House. — Photo Thanh Tam Bui Facebook

Inspired by the idea of gathering many talented young artists from three regions – north, central and south, the Vietnamese Young Artists Exhibition 2020 includes the participation of many impressive young faces of Việt Nam’s contemporary arts like Bùi Quốc Khánh, Bùi Thanh Tâm and Nguyễn Thế Hùng.

“Curator Trịnh Minh Tiến has selected the works quite carefully,” said artist Bùi Thanh Tâm, “Almost every artist has demonstrated skill in their creativity and styles. The diversity of the materials is also a factor contributing to the success of the exhibition.”

According to curator and painter Trịnh Minh Tiến, the exhibition confirms the names of talented young artists, showcasing their latest works to the public and reflecting a part of the overall picture of young Vietnamese art these days as well as inspiring the further development of Vietnamese contemporary art in the future.

The organisers also expect this exhibition to contribute to promoting contemporary art activities, while stimulating the exploration and discovery of new creative styles and experimental genres.

 

“Vietnamese Young Artists Exhibition 2020 showcases a relatively thorough and profound perspective of a generation of young, energetic and open-minded fine arts,” said veteran artist Hoàng Quyến who visited the event.

The exhibition will run until July 4.

Vietnamese Young Artists’ Club, under the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, was established in the 1990s, has been a cradle of many generations of talented and active Vietnamese artists with significant contributions to Vietnamese art.

The club aims to create a platform and promote creative progress among young artists. It also helps to bridge them to art spaces, organisations, galleries, collectors and enthusiasts within Việt Nam and abroad. — VNS

 
 

Latest news

