Exhibition marking 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh opens

An exhibition shedding light on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career is being held at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture by the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Character Traits of Ho Chi Minh exhibition has attracted many HCM City citizens. — VNA/VNS Photos Thu Huong

Character Traits of Hồ Chí Minh exhibition is part of the celebration of the 130th anniversary of the late President’s birthday.

According to the organisers, the event aims to raise citizens’ awareness and sense of responsibility in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style in achieving goals for national independence and socialism.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, HCM City Museum director Vu Manh Ha noted that the exhibition offered different views on the late President’s life, career, and lifestyle, and therefore depicted a great leader who devoted his life to his country’s revolutionary cause.

“His beautiful personality has created great human values ​​that pervade the hearts of every Vietnamese and of all mankind,” he said.

Displaying over 200 documents, photos, and pictures, the exhibition is divided into six parts, showcasing the evolution of President Ho Chi Minh from an energetic boy to a young patriotic man and finally the great leader of the nation.

Earlier, similar exhibitions were held in Hanoi, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, the President’s hometown north-central Nghe An Province.

Character Traits of Hồ Chí Minh in HCM City will end on July 15.

Vu Manh Ha, Director of Ho Chi Minh Museum (right), presents a painting of President Ho Chi Minh to the Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture Nguyen The Dung.

President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890, in Kim Lien Commune, Nam Dan District, in north-central Nghe An Province. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.



He also led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945. The President passed away in 1969. VNS

