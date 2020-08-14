Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam

14/08/2020    12:19 GMT+7

An exhibition to commemorate 75th anniversary of Vietnam's Independence Day has opened here to the public.

Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
The National Assembly's first session was held at the Hanoi Opera, where the Constitution was presented, discussed and approved in March 1946. — VNA Archive Photo 

Showing nearly 100 archive photos to shed new light on late President Ho Chi Minh's journey to free his country has opened at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. 

The three sections of the exhibition include photos portraying the early days of the young Nguyen Tat Thanh, who set out to see the world trying to find a way to free his country from being a colony of France. 

After joining the Comintern, short for Communist International in the then Soviet Union, having studied at the Communist University of the Toilers of the East, Nguyen Ai Quoc (his popular alias), or Nguyen the Patriot, returned to Guangzhou, China to train young revolutionaries, united different parties under one flag of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930.

 

The second section portrays preparations toward the founding of the new Vietnam, founded by people and for the people on September 2, 1945, in Hanoi. 

The third section showcases activities to commemorate Independence Day in provinces around the country.  VNS 

President Ho Chi Minh's quest to seek ways to save the nation is portrayed through an exhibition that is being held at the Presidential Palace Historical Site in Hanoi.

An exhibition on books and documents featuring an overview of President Ho Chi Minh's life and career opened today (May 19) at the website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn.

 
 

