21/05/2020 02:32:12 (GMT +7)
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online

 
 
19/05/2020    16:52 GMT+7

An exhibition on books and documents featuring an overview of President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career opened today (May 19) at the website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn.

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online
The original version of Đường Kách Mệnh (The Evolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyen Ai Quoc, can be seen on the online exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh that opened today at website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn. — Photo from the Vietnam National Museum of History

The event is organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications to celebrate the 130th birth anniversary of the President.

The highlights are publications written and compiled by President Hồ Chí Minh, such as Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Diary in Prison), a collection of 133 poets written in 1942-1943, and the President’s testament in 1969.

On display are works including Đường Kách Mệnh (The Evolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyễn Ái Quốc for training courses for staff of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, held in Guangzhou, China between 1925 and 1927.  

The showcase features nearly 700 book titles published by leading publishers such as the HCM City General Publishing House, the Information and Communications Publishing House, and the Kim Đồng Publishing House.

All books highlight the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, and follow Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle.

The exhibition displays more than 1,000 precious and rare documents, photos and stamps on President Ho Chi Minh preserved and selected by the National Library of Vietnam and the National Politics - Truth Publishing House.

Videos, reportage and films on the Presidents are screened as well.

Book introductions and talk shows on the President are being launched on the website during the event.

According to the organiser, the exhibition is expected to help educate youth about the country’s revolutionary traditions, patriotism and national pride.

The event is open until May 30.

Exhibition shows President Ho’s care for working class

An exhibition showcasing the care and love between President Ho Chi Minh and the working class opened yesterday at the National Museum of History to commemorate the leader’s 130th birthday.

 
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online

With more than 200 artefacts, photos and documents, the exhibition is divided into three parts: the establishment of the working class and the Vietnam Trade Union, the care of President Ho for the workers and the working class following President Ho’s example.

The exhibition helps the public get a better understanding of President Ho’s ideology associated with the working class, how the great leader cared about the working class during the national resistance and the establishment of the country and the responsibility of the working class in the development of the country.   

President Ho was not only the founder of the Communist Party but also laid the foundation and theories for the Vietnam Trade Union. He soon realised the historical mission and role of the working class in the struggle for independence and the development of the country, according to the museum’s director Nguyen Van Doan.

“President Ho spent a part of his life as a worker with a lot of hardship and tiredness, especially when he worked abroad to find a way to save the country,” said Doan.

“None better than him, he had an empathy and special care for the working class. He paid attention to building the trade union to support and protect the rights of the workers nationwide.”

“Despite busy work, old age and poor health, he often visited factories, mines and working areas to talk, give lectures and encourage workers with love and desire to build a pioneering, advancing and dynamic working class.

"Until the end of his life, he still devoted his whole-hearted faith in the bravery and strength of the working class because he deeply understood the future of the country depends largely on this pioneering class.”

The objects include newspapers about the working class, posters expressing solidarity among workers to fight oppression, letters and gifts from President Ho to excellent workers and products invented and manufactured by the working class.

The exhibition will run until the end of August at the National Museum of History, 25 Tong Dan Street, Hanoi.  VNS

Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho

Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho

The small house in the small village looks like any other on the outskirts of Hanoi, but what's inside is astounding.

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

 
 

