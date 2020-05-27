Exhibition on southern lacquer opens in HCM City

A new exhibition on southern lacquer has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

The Traditional Lacquer Paintings Exhibition 2020, features traditional and contemporary works at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum. (Photo courtesy of the museum)

The event, Triển Lãm Tranh Sơn Mài Truyền Thống 2020 (Traditional Lacquer Paintings Exhibition 2020), features 48 paintings by 38 artists from the city and Mekong Delta provinces.

It is the region’s largest showcase this year organised by the HCM City Fine Arts Association. All paintings come from the artists’ latest collections which feature south cultures and lifestyle. The city’s development is also highlighted.

Each painting displays different tastes of the south’s contemporary art. Highlighted works won top prizes at a lacquer painting contest for southern artists launched by the association last year.

They include works by Tran Thi Ngoc Linh, Nguyen Quang Son and Dinh Van Son.

One of the event’s featured works is Van Son’s Human, a sculpture in ceramic and wood covered with lacquer.

“My work Human is a production of sculpture and lacquer. It’s different from other traditional lacquer paintings,” painter Van Son said.

Quang Son’s painting, Cuộc Đời (Life), in 180cm by 480cm leaves a very strong impression on viewers. The work in silver grey, a colour that is not often used in Vietnamese lacquer, portrays life and people.

“We hope to support artists develop their lacquer art and young people learn more about the art as well,” said Uyen Huy, chairman of the association and a member of the event’s organising board.

Lacquer is a unique kind of Vietnamese painting and is much more difficult than any other style of painting. Lacquer artists often spend one to three years on painting a work.

The exhibition will close tomorrow at 97A Pho Duc Chinh Street, District 1. VNS

