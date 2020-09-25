Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/09/2020 11:05:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation

29/09/2020    09:44 GMT+7

Painter Tuyen Nguyen on September 25 opened a solo exhibition portraying loneliness, especially during this period of social distancing, at the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.

Tuyen Nguyen’s paintings are displayed at the Craig Thomas Gallery – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

Nguyen said the central theme behind his debut collection, titled “Con Nguoi” (Manimal), is the isolation of an unreal man, who has become estranged from the society around him.

Boxes and other geometric forms in the paintings represent the process of urbanization and concreteness. “Within these forms there is an inner soul that finds itself lost and shrunken in a tiny room when surrounded by a big and bustling city,” he explained.

Nguyen, working in HCMC, originally planned to hold his first solo exhibition in late 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The suspension gave the artist more time to create an array of works that avoid similarity or repetition. The 12 paintings in the Manimal collection on display have been curated by the artist himself from a larger group of works that he has created over the past year.

Nguyen’s color palette is rich in many of the works and then dark and black in other pieces. “Vivid colors such as reds, purples, blues and yellows are symbols of modernity, while black and white represent the past or old objects for me. This collection is a study in colors and shapes, which both contrast and complement each other,” he said.

A painting titled “Tron” (Slip), which was the last painting in the series completed, may be the greatest representation of Nguyen’s visual aesthetic. It shows the confidence of an artist who has already completed an entire collection of works and is free to use what he has learned along the way to create a signature piece.

With his collection Manimal, Nguyen has managed to create a new visual language that is appealing and unique. He also expects to bring about an energetic new breeze to the Vietnamese visual arts.

The Manimal exhibition will run until October 16.

Below are some artworks on display.

"Bouncing"

"Viewing"

"Uprising"

"Slip"

 

SGT

 
 

Other News

.
Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The documentary centre of the Russian News Agency TASS has a huge collection of photos taken over the course of a century, including those showing the country’s relations with other countries. 

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
YOUR VIETNAMicon  4 giờ trước 

After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.

Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Representatives of the country’s leading cinemas CJ CGV, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema and BHD Star Cineplex are urging film producers to release their movies in cinemas when COVID-19 becomes controlled well in Vietnam.

Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Invaluable antiques at historical sites in HCM City have been stolen recently.

Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

EXHIBITION 

Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, in the memories of many adults are gatherings where traditional cakes are eaten and simple but colourful folk toys are given to children.

Tomb house of the Co Tu
Tomb house of the Co Tu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  28/09/2020 

A tomb house built on the grave of a dead person is typical of folk belief of the Co Tu ethnic minority who live in Vietnam’s central region.

Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

World-famous Spanish architect Salvador Perez Arroyo arrived in Vietnam back in 2009 and decided to stay in the country where he discovered an endless source of positive energy.

Long live the Rong house
Long live the Rong house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

A variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands, a Rong house is a spacious gathering point in each village.

Portrait of an artist on a bridge
Portrait of an artist on a bridge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Passionate about painting since he was 11, Hanoian Nguyen Van Minh in Long Bien District has painted more than 6,000 pieces on the theme of love for the motherland, the country and its landscapes over the course of his 37 years as an artist.

Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

The sixth version of the Dragon Dance Festival is scheduled to get underway in Ly Thai To square on October 3 as part of a range of activities aimed at celebrating the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Five localities host national traditional music festival
Five localities host national traditional music festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Ten HCM City art troupes are performing at the National Traditional Musical Instrumentalist and Ensembles Festival 2020.

Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer
Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

A photo exhibition featuring the career of People’s Artist Minh Vuong, a leading artist of cải lương (reformed opera), a traditional genre of southern theatre, will open in HCM City this week.

Lanterns provide colour for Hanoi street ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
Lanterns provide colour for Hanoi street ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

Phung Hung street in Hanoi has been thoroughly decorated with hundreds of colourful lanterns in anticipation of the upcoming celebrations for the Full-moon Festival.

Children's fashion show celebrates Mid-Autumn Full Moon Festival
Children's fashion show celebrates Mid-Autumn Full Moon Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

Top fashion models Thanh Hang and Lan Khue will perform on the catwalk along with children to open a fashion show for kids called the Pink Garden Show in HCM City on Saturday

Hau dong costumes shown on the catwalk
Hau dong costumes shown on the catwalk
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

For the very first time, the costumes 'hau dong' of Vietnam’s traditional practice of the Worship of Mother Goddesses have been shown on the catwalk at Vietnam International Fashion and Beauty Week by designer Nguyen Duc Hien. 

Hanoi family keeps tradition of making wooden mooncake moulds alive
Hanoi family keeps tradition of making wooden mooncake moulds alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

Despite cheap plastic mooncake moulds being extremely popular among the domestic market, a family from Hanoi have maintained a tradition of crafting wooden mooncake molds for approximately 40 years.

Deal signed to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development
Deal signed to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

The United Nations (UN) and SOVICO Group will partner to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday by the UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam,

Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19
Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

The Miss Vietnam 2020 format will be changed to be shorter with one semi-final round in Hanoi due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Nam Dinh preserves traditional water puppetry
Nam Dinh preserves traditional water puppetry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/09/2020 

In recent years, the preservation and development of water puppetry has been paid attention by many localities, including the northern province of Nam Dinh.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 