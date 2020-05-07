Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh's fight for peace

 
 
08/05/2020

President Ho Chi Minh’s quest to seek ways to save the nation is portrayed through an exhibition that is being held at the Presidential Palace Historical Site in Hanoi.

An exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s quest to seek ways to save the nation is being held in Presidential Palace Historical Site in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Dat

The exhibition, entitled President Hồ Chí Minh – The Great Leader of the Communist Party and the People of Việt Nam, Outstanding Ambassador of Peace and Friendship of the World, is part of the activities celebrating the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.

On display are nearly 250 photo archives of the Vietnam’s great leader, in addition to documents dating back from the days he left Nha Rong Harbour in Sai Gon on a quest to seek ways to save the nation till he founded the Party, led the Vietnamese people in the struggle for independence, established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, launched the resistance wars against the invaders and constructed socialism.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the director of Presidential Palace Historical Site, Nguyen Van Cong, noted that President Ho Chi Minh is a great leader, founder of the Vietnamese Communist Party and establisher of the new Vietnamese nation.

“He devoted his whole life to the fight for independence, freedom, the prosperous and happy life of the Vietnamese people, in addition to actively contributing to the liberation movements worldwide for a world of peace, friendliness, fairness and development,” he added.

The exhibition is divided into five main parts. The first part includes photos and artefacts from the 1890-1929 period, depicting the evolution of patriotic young man Nguyen Tat Thanh into communist soldier Nguyen Ai Quoc (the former names of President Ho Chi Minh) in the movement to liberate colonial peoples and gain independence for Vietnam.

The second part displays photos and artefacts in 1930-1945 period, from the days Nguyen Ai Quoc founded the Communist Party of Vietnam, led the Vietnamese people to launch a successful uprising nationwide and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

The third part introduces to the public photos and artefacts of the 1946-1954 period when President Ho Chi Minh led the young nation in its construction and the long-term resistance war against the French colonists.

 
Some photos and documents displayed at the exhibition. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

The 1955-1969 period when the President led the cause of building and defending the Socialist northern of Vietnam, supporting the south and struggling to reunify the nation is showcased in the fourth part of the exhibition.

The last part displays photos and artifacts from 1969 up to now, including photos of the activities of the Party, State and people of Vietnam in the process of inheriting and continuing to promote Uncle Ho’s heritage in the cause of strengthening the nation.

According to its organisation board, the exhibition that runs during May is expected to contribute to affirming the vitality of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style, as well as strengthening Vietnamese trust in the Party.

Particularly, in the cause of national renewal and integration into the world, President Ho Chi Minh's thought is a great spiritual asset of the Party and people of Vietnam, paving the way to obtain the targets of prosperous people, powerful country, democratic and civilised society.  VNS

Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

 
 

