Exhibition showcases sculptures by artists from big cities

Thirty-two sculpture artists from Hanoi and HCM City will showcase their works at an exhibition in the centre of Hanoi from Friday to October 18.

A sculpture by Ku Kao Khai will be displayed at the exhibition. — Photo toquoc.vn

The Hanoi – Saigon Sculpture Exhibition, the sixth of its kind and the largest in the past decade, is held by a group of sculptors from Hanoi and Sai Gon or HCM City to mark the 10th anniversary of the group.

It will display more than 60 unique contemporary works at the Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art (VCCA), B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, Hanoi.

With the participation of a large number of young artists born in the 1980s and 1990s, the exhibition promises to display some new talent.

This year's exhibition features an abundance of creative trends and materials such as metal, wood, stone, ceramic, composite and fibre-glass.

The work Cô ấy (She) by Dinh Duy Ton. — Photo toquoc.vn

The works convey the authors' thoughts and contemplations on life through universal issues such as freedom, time and nature.

They also feature specific stories of contemporary people in their childhood memories, their feeling of loneliness and desires, reflecting the diversified and multi-dimensional developments of Vietnamese contemporary sculpture.

Researcher and art critic Vu Huy Thong said the development in activities of the Hanoi – Saigon Sculpture Group will set an imprint in the history of Vietnamese art as the pioneering independent sculpture unit which will help stimulate creativity and spread the art of sculpture.

"But above all, the highlight after a decade of operation is that the group has helped recognise each individual who has gone beyond the group's name to set their own stand in Vietnamese visual contemporary arts," said Thong.

Đỏ và Đen (Red and Black)-a work by Hoang Minh Tuong. — Photo toquoc.vn

Artist and representative of the group, Khong Do Tuyen, said VCCA was chosen for the exhibition to mark 10 years of the group's operation because this art meeting centre has a good reputation among the audience after holding international events.

"In a large space with exquisite design, viewers will enjoy unique emotions like they are soaring due to the operation of a professional lighting system," said Tuyen.

The exhibition will help the sculptors be more satisfied in their creativity so they can show their art and find a suitable size for the works, according to Tuyen.

As part of the event, VCCA plans to hold a talk show with some artists who have their wor displayed at the exhibition.

Since 2010, a series of Hanoi – Saigon Sculpture Group exhibitions have been held alternately in the two cities every two years. VNS