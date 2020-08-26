Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public

An array of documents and photos featuring the life of President Ho Chi Minh and his revolutionary career has gone on show at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.

The exhibition features over 300 precious and rare documents, along with contemporary photos, which shows different aspects of President Ho Chi Minh’s life.

A portray shows President Ho Chi Minh during his revolutionary activities in France.

Lang Nghiem scriptures were used by President Ho Chi Minh’s father Nguyen Sinh Sac during their time living in Long Hung pagoda of Chau Doc city in An Giang province.

President Ho Chi Minh spent time working as a kitchen helper on a French steamer, the Amiral de Latouche-Tréville, in 1911.

A model of a house located in Compoint Lane in Paris, France, where President Ho Chi Minh lived from 1921 to 1923 under the alias of Nguyen Ai Quoc

Two cartoons showing the true nature of colonialism drawn by Uncle Ho are published by Le Paria newspaper in 1922.

A portray of President Ho Chi Minh during his time Guangzhou, China

An image of Uncle Ho taken in Hong Kong, China, in 1932

Here are some additional documents and photos featuring the life of President Ho Chi Minh:

VOV