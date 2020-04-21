Exhibition showcasing reunification art available to view online

The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) has launched an online exhibition of paintings and sculptures, including those by artists who were on the battlefield or witnessed the historic moment of Vietnam gaining its independence

and reunification on April 30, 1975, in Ho Chi Minh City.

The works record vivid images of the national resistance against the US and the lives of people behind the front lines. (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

By visiting the museum's website vnfam.vn or Facebook, fine art lovers will see the works and feel the atmosphere in Sai Gon (now Ho Chi Minh City) during the historic moment on April 30, 1975.

The online display by VNFAM aims to celebrate the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30, said the museum's Director Nguyen Anh Minh.

This is also an opportunity for today's generation to go back to the old days, recalling a glorious and great victory in history, paying tribute and gratitude to the older generations who sacrificed for national independence, freedom and unity, Minh said./. VNA