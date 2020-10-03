Exhibition spotlights Hanoi’s historical milestones

An outdoor exhibition spotlighting Hanoi’s historical milestones since 1010 opened at the capital’s Ly Thai To statue near Hoan Kiem Lake on October 3.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue (second from left) visits the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Featuring 200 photos and documents, it is introducing visitors to three themes covering different periods of Hanoi’s history.

The first theme gives an insight into the city as an imperial capital of the feudal dynasties in the past starting from 1010 when King Ly Thai To moved the capital from Hoa Lu (the northern province of Ninh Binh) to Thang Long (now Hanoi). It ends with exhibits dating back to 1858 when the French colonists began its invasion of Vietnam.

The second theme tells the story of the capital between 1858 and 1986, with such milestones as the struggle against the French colonists (1858 - 1930), the establishment of the first Communist Cell in Hanoi (March 1929), and the fight for independence (1930 - 1945), among others.

The last theme focuses on Hanoi’s reform and development after the 6th National Party Congress in 1986. In 1999, Hanoi was among five cities in five continents presented with the title “City for Peace” by the UNESCO. In 2019, it became a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports To Van Dong said the exhibition is an opportunity for locals and tourists to understand more about the city.

Marking the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi, the event remains open to the public until October 15./. VNA