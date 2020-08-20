Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 07:43:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street

21/08/2020    06:32 GMT+7

Nearly a year after finishing renovations to a single archway underneath the railway line running along Phung Hung Street, the Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board plans to upgrade five more, which are all in a single row. 

This is part of a project to improve and create cultural spaces around the capital.

The hundred-year-old arches along Phung Hung street have been getting a make-over. Closed on both sides, they are being renovated into a public arts space, and local people like the idea.

 

The line has 131 arches, of which 127 have been sealed on both sides due to safety concerns. Their renovation brings to life a project promoting cultural spaces, trade and services, and tourism in the area, under a policy from local authorities on preserving, enhancing, and promoting the Old Quarter.

Though in its infancy, architect Pham Thanh Tung expects the project will indeed give Hanoi’s ancient streets a new appearance while preserving their cultural features.

Also lined with murals, Phung Hung has become a hot “check in” spot for local people and tourists alike. The area, though, has not established any connections with other places around town and lacks the cultural products found in the Old Quarter. According to the Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board, the renovation of the arches will contribute to creating a public space and increasing connections with the older parts of the capital./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.

Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

A virtual training programme for amateur football coaches has begun, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Actress Mai Thu Huyen is making a film based on the Vietnamese 19th-century literature masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu) by Nguyen Du.

From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Thanks to some impressive performances for V.League 1 club Quang Ninh Coal, 20-year-old midfielder Nguyen Hai Long has been called up for the national U22 team by coach Park Hang-seo.

Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Government must have a special regime for traditional art forms and no longer ask for certain qualifications when it recruits artists in the field of traditional arts, experts have said.

Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Korean chief coach of the national football teams Park Hang Seo said the 2021 schedule will be full for the U22 and the national squads, but the top priority of Vietnam is a ticket to the final qualifier round of the World Cup 2022.

VN film productions prioritise safety amid pandemic
VN film productions prioritise safety amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese movies have seen their production or release postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC
Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

National team defender Doan Van Hau had his first training session with Hanoi FC at the Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Monday afternoon after completing 14 days of quarantine since returning from Europe.

Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

A large number of Vietnamese artists have made an appearance in a music video aimed at encouraging people nationwide to overcome difficulties in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.

Artists combine poetry and music
Artists combine poetry and music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

A night of poetry and music was held at Hanoi's Goethe Institute yesterday evening in front of a limited audience to ensure social distancing. 

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. 

Kites fly high over Hanoi village
Kites fly high over Hanoi village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

Ba Duong Noi village in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong district has been known for the craft and hobby of kite making and flying for generations. We ventured out to the tranquil village to watch kites take to the sky as the world passed by.

Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia
Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

A special painting exhibition entitled XOM by a group of Vietnamese artists and a foreigner will open this week in the centre of Hanoi.

Ramadan month of the Cham
Ramadan month of the Cham
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/08/2020 

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

Theatre exhibit hall celebrates cai luong artists' invovement in revolutionary movement
Theatre exhibit hall celebrates cai luong artists' invovement in revolutionary movement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

HCM City’s Tran Huu Trang Cai luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes, will open an exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 