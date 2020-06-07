Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 09:34:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Experimental music project highlights traditional values

 
 
08/06/2020    08:26 GMT+7

With the aspiration of forming and developing an experimental music community, musician Kim Ngoc and her colleagues have officially organised a project entitled “Shapes of Music” for young experimental music artists.

Musician Kim Ngoc, who is also Director of Dom Dom (Firefly) Experimental Music and Arts Centre, granted an interview to a reporter from the Thoi Nay (Present Times) publication of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper.

Experimental music project highlights traditional values

Young artist from Dom Dom Centre performing experimental music.

Q: Could you share with us about the new project “Shapes of Music”?

A: The project “Shapes of Music” was financed by the British Council’s FAMLAB (Film, Archive and Music Lab) Fund. The centre will select four or five musicians or groups of young artists, who are living in Vietnam, to practice experimental music and new or cross-disciplinary forms. They will be accompanied by mentors who have experience in musical activities and approach a diverse range of Vietnamese traditional music and stage arts. They will then develop their ideas and create four or five new musical compositions within six months, starting from mid-June to December this year. 

After performances in Hanoi at the end of the period, the most outstanding works will be performed at the 2021 Hanoi New Music Festival. The project will create the most favourable conditions for the artists to devote their whole mind to learning and improving their skillsets so that they can create new and high-quality art works. With the first project, we will direct young artists to topics related to the origin of the nation’s traditional cultures. 

Experimental music project highlights traditional values

Musician Kim Ngoc

Q: Why did you choose young artists as the central objective of the project?

 

A: Many Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, are facing a risk of a break in traditional values due to the impacts of the modern lifestyle and culture. Modern Vietnamese music was formed from foreign cultural sources and has been developed according to the rise of the market economy. Therefore, modern music and young music lovers have been gradually separated from their traditional cultural roots. The lack of spaces and activities for our ancient culture is also a main reason. We want to create an effective schedule to help young people connect with several traditional art forms, including tuong (classical drama), cheo (traditional opera), ca tru (ceremonial singing), quan ho (love duet singing) and chau van (spiritual singing).

Q: Could you talk about the role of contemporary artists and artisans?

A: The contemporary artists, who were invited to join “Shapes of Music”, will be not only judges to select qualified young artists but also mentors and partners of young people during the process of learning traditional music from artisans and creating new art works. They are well-known contemporary artists in Hanoi such as Kim Ngoc, Son X and Alec Schachner. The young artists will have the chance to talk with many artisans in many ancient art forms, including quan ho singers Nguyen Thi Buom and Nguyen Duc Nhuan, ca tru artisan Pham Dinh Hoang and meritorious artist Dang Ba Tai from Vietnam National Tuong Theatre. The special feature of the project is that each contemporary artist has their own approach, so they will choose different methods for young artists to learn traditional arts.

Q: What do you think about the efforts made by you and your colleagues as contemporary music is still “selective” about its audiences?

A: I think that the Dom Dom (Firefly) Experimental Music and Arts Centre has made significant progress as the experimental music attracted audiences although the numbers are limited. Audiences of European experimental music are mostly old people. However, I have high expectations for Vietnamese young people because in addition to their love for traditional arts, they have a freshness like "white paper" so that they should be easily able to receive contemporary values. Nhan Dan

International children's music festival to be held online this June

International children's music festival to be held online this June

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Music video promotes northern region tourism

Music video promotes northern region tourism

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

 
 

Other News

.
Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  2 giờ trước 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

When it comes to joyful summer experience for kids, many parents opt for either soft skill classes or summer books that nature children’s love for nature.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  20 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Manzi Art Space will show three animated short films set in Viet Nam by French filmmakers on June 9.

President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A win, and only a win. That’s what Hanoi FC’s young president Do Quang Vinh wants from his team as the V.League 1 gets back in action today.

International media impressed with V.League’s return
International media impressed with V.League’s return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Many Asian media agencies have shown great admiration as Vietnam’s top-flight football league, the V.League, officially restarted on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 

International children's music festival to be held online this June
International children's music festival to be held online this June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam has emerged as a potential candidate to hold the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 due to the country being considered a safe location in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has released a book on life and career of 102-year-old musician Nguyen Vinh Bao, a researcher of tài tử music, a genre of traditional music unique to southern Vietnam.

Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Tran Le Duy Nhat and Vu Thi Van were named ‘Professional Golfer of the Year’ for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 gala in Hanoi on June 4.

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 

Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Local singer Trong Hieu has joined 17 artists worldwide to take part in a music project known as “Under The Same Sky”, a scheme that calls on people to end violence and to assist underprivileged children and women globally.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 