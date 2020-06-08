Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 15:57:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away

 
 
08/06/2020    14:08 GMT+7

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh who carried out valuable research on Mother Goddesses worship and folk culture died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh. Photo nhandan.com.vn

Thịnh was born in 1944 in the northern province of Nam Dinh. He completed a doctor degree in 1980 in folk culture and became a Professor in 2002. He was a director at the Viet Nam Institute of Cultural Studies and member of the National Council for Cultural Heritage. He was also vice chairman of Asian Folklore Council.

During his career, Thinh was known as a leading expert on Mother Goddesses worship and related rituals such as hát văn (spiritual singing) and lên đồng (mediumship) and had written many books in this field. He was one of a number of advisors for the dossier on Mother Goddesses worship which was submitted to UNESCO.

 

He had also written books on the Central Highlands tradition and culture. Thinh was regularly interviewed by Viet Nam News journalists giving his valuable opinions and information on cultural heritage-relating articles.

His funeral will take place on June 8 and he will be buried in his hometown. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts groups in HCM City, for years has organised hundreds of exchange programmes as a way to connect artists from different regions in the country.

Experimental music project highlights traditional values
Experimental music project highlights traditional values
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

With the aspiration of forming and developing an experimental music community, musician Kim Ngoc and her colleagues have officially organised a project entitled “Shapes of Music” for young experimental music artists.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  8 giờ trước 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

When it comes to joyful summer experience for kids, many parents opt for either soft skill classes or summer books that nature children’s love for nature.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Manzi Art Space will show three animated short films set in Viet Nam by French filmmakers on June 9.

President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A win, and only a win. That’s what Hanoi FC’s young president Do Quang Vinh wants from his team as the V.League 1 gets back in action today.

International media impressed with V.League’s return
International media impressed with V.League’s return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Many Asian media agencies have shown great admiration as Vietnam’s top-flight football league, the V.League, officially restarted on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 

International children's music festival to be held online this June
International children's music festival to be held online this June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam has emerged as a potential candidate to hold the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 due to the country being considered a safe location in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has released a book on life and career of 102-year-old musician Nguyen Vinh Bao, a researcher of tài tử music, a genre of traditional music unique to southern Vietnam.

Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 