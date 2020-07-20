Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 08:59:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exploring the shapes of sound

21/07/2020    08:53 GMT+7

Having performed in countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Italy, the UK and the US, critically-acclaimed pianist Nguyen Bich Tra has been described as “sophisticated and unique” (Rheinpfalz Zeitung)

and having “passion and an amazing talent for the piano” (American Record Guide). She spoke with Cat Khue about her deep love of music.

Exploring the shapes of sound

Pianist Nguyen Bich Tra. Photo hoinhacsi.vn

London-based Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Bich Tra (Tra Nguyen) is the daughter of movie star Tra Giang and Professor Bich Ngoc. She gave her first concert when she was ten, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto, K488 with the Hanoi Conservatory Orchestra. She graduated from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory in 1997. Two years later, she completed an advanced performance course at the London-based Royal Academy of Music and continued her master’s degree at the College of Music and Media there. In 2000, she won first prize at an international piano contest - Brant in UK.

She has performed at prestigious concert halls such as the Queen Elizabeth Hall and Wigmore Hall in the UK, the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC, and the Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. She has also worked with famed production companies, including Toccata Classics, Radio Four Hong Kong, Sterling CDs, and ARS Productions. Her orchestra recording of romantic Swiss-German composer Joachim Raff’s Suite received superlative reviews and was selected as ‘Album of the Week’ by The Independent twice, in March 2010 and April 2012. She released three solo albums in 2011 with Hong Kong-based Naxos Record, one of the largest classical music record labels worldwide. She was awarded ARAM (Associate of the Royal Academy of Music) in 2013 for her significant contribution to the music profession.

Tra often returns to perform in Hanoi and HCM City and to give master classes to young Vietnamese.

You always find the time to perform and work in Vietnam, even though you have a very busy schedule in Hong Kong. How is that?

I do it because, simply, Vietnam is my homeland. No matter how busy my schedule may be, I am most at myself when I perform at home.

I’m always looking for opportunities to perform in Hanoi and HCM City.

How did you come to play the piano?

I was born into an arts family in Hanoi. I loved listening to my father, the late professor Bich Ngoc, play the violin. He had seen I had some musical ability and insisted I take up an instrument. But I believed the violin would be too difficult to learn. He then miraculously found a second-hand piano, and I was happy. My father certainly ignited a love of music that has accompanied me ever since.

And you found that love as a little girl?

Time has passed and the more I grow the more I love music. I have studied great works by famed composers, and feel I want to devote my life to it.

When I was 14 our family moved to Russia. There I saw some Russian friends performing, and their talent was clear to see. I started to doubt my own, from technique to approach. After a week of wondering whether to keep going with music, I decided not to give up because there’s nothing that compares to music in my heart. And it’s with me still.

Exploring the shapes of sound
Tra with her beloved mother, Vietnamese movie star Tra Giang. Photo viettimes.vn 

You and your mother are very close. How has it been being separated by some distance this year?

 

I love my mother so much. She gives me the freedom to stand on my two feet. When work is going well, I return to Vietnam frequently, every month or so. But now, with the world grappling with COVID-19, I just can’t come back. We talk online twice a day, in the morning and the evening. I’m happy to see her passion for painting.

What are the most important influences on your playing?

Everything is closely interconnected, I think. The human voice plays a substantial role in my understanding of sound -- innate or comparative. Literature helps me understand the psychological architecture and the narrative sense of music composition. Visual arts inspire me to explore different spectrums and shapes of sound, and, most importantly, the relationships with people in my life teach me to understand the emotional meaning of all of this.

What performances are you most proud of?

I don’t have one that I’m totally happy with, but when the music directs me and draws out unexpected things in concerts or in the recording studio, it feels so good.

Do you have a favourite concert venue to perform in?

As long as there is an audience who wants to listen, I’m in.

What are your favourite pieces to play or listen to?

I love to play many things, but performing the Andante from Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto gives me a deep sense of wonder. It feels very special to be a living part of such an ethereal sound world, breathing and creating it on the spot with other musicians.

I listen to music all the time, so on top of a very long list I like Lully and Medtner songs.

What musicians do you love the most?

I admire many musicians, including Edwin Fischer, Clara Haskil, Henrich Neuhaus, Carlos Kleiber, and Kathleen Ferrier. When you listen to these amazing performers, the music is what you hear first, not the “performance” or the “interpretation”. VNS

Rachmaninov and Beethoven set to combine and please

Rachmaninov and Beethoven set to combine and please

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a program featuring Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto and Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony at the Saigon Opera House on Sunday, May 26.  

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

HCM City in urgent need of public art space
HCM City in urgent need of public art space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The country is the second largest film market in the world after the US, with a box office of $9.2bn in 2019.

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 