F1 Vietnam Grand Prix tickets remain valid for eventual race

Tickets for the Formula One VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 will be valid when the event finally takes place, the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Sai Gon) newspaper quoted the organisers as saying.

The 5.6km circuit of the F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (Photo: VNA)

A representative from the Vietnam Grand Prix Company said it is waiting for an official announcement on the holding of the F1 Vietnam Grand Prix from the F1 World Championship organisers.

The postponement of one race will not affect infrastructure, he added.

The race was put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Initially slated for April 3-5 in Hanoi, it was expected to attract some 300,000 visitors and promote Vietnam’s tourism industry.

The final four races of the 2020 F1 calendar were confirmed last week, with the Hanoi race not making the cut./. VNA

