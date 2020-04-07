FAP TV works with Korean group CREATA on entertainment ventures

The HCM City-based FAP TV, the YouTube channel of FAP Comic Group, is working with its Korean partner CREATA to develop entertainment activities in both countries.

FAP TV videos, which feature topics about friendship, family and love, attract young audiences, especially teenagers. Their videos on YouTube have had five million to 14 million views each episode. (Photo courtesy of the producer)

FAP TV will work with CREATA VN, a branch of CREATA in Vietnam, in the major fields of TV production, marketing and sales, according to TV show producer Tran Duc Vien, a founder of FAP Comic Group.

“We have worked with several Korean companies and enterprises in recent years. We hope our co-operation with CREATA VN will help FAP TV develop in a professional way,” he said.

Vien and film director and producer Kim So Yeon of CREATA VN have been working together to launch new entertainment projects this year.

“Although FAP TV decided to delay new projects due to the impact of COVID-19, we are still working,” said Vien, adding that online entertainment is a promising market in Vietnam.

FAP TV is the first Vietnamese channel to receive a Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million subscribers.

The channel has released more than 400 comedy videos featuring social issues, and has earned around 4 billion views.

FAP Comic Group was founded in 2004 with four members, including Vien, theatre actor Thai Vi, rapper Black Bi and actress-model Ribi Sachi who often perform in FAP TV videos.

The group now has 60 members, including famous comic actors Huynh Phuong and Trinh Thao.

FAP TV videos feature topics about friendship, family and love, which have attracted young audiences, especially teenagers.

The highlighted video series include Cơm Nguội (Day-old Rice), a show about social relationships and family issues. It is released every week.

More than 200 episodes of Cơm Nguội have been released and have attracted five million to 14 million views each episode.

Other famous videos are Yêu Ư? Để Sau (Love? Later) and Sạc Pin Trái Tim (Charging Your Heart), both featuring school life.

FAP TV received the Silver Play Button for 100,000 subscribers in 2015 and the Golden Play Button for 1 million subscribers one year later.

“Interesting plots related to young people and their challenges and opportunities in modern life have helped comedy series from FAP TV become popular,” said Tran Duy Thuc, a second-year student at the HCM City University of Law.

“Talented actors are also a reason,” he added. VNS