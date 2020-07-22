Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

The murals are being painted on a dyke that stretches for two km through Tam Thuan and Tam Hiep communes in Phuc Tho district of the capital city.

Each painting is approximately five metres long and 1.4 metres in height.

To implement the project, a number of young teachers, painters, and volunteers have been mobilised.

The project first began on July 1 and is scheduled to be completed on July 25.

Thank the project, the site will be given a facelift.

Each drawing depicts a different story taken from aspects of local culture and history.

A painting features the entrance gate to Phuc Tho district.

Beautiful rural landscape is shown through the murals.

Historical stories are vividly drawn and painted in meticulous detail on the walls.

Pictured are familiar images featuring old houses in a number of rural areas.

Here is a closer look at some of the murals.

VOV