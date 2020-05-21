Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/05/2020
Fashion houses try new approaches to reach customers

 
 
22/05/2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the fashion industry, driving many garment makers to lay off workers with fashion shows and new lookbooks cancelled and almost everyone going online. 

LIFE WEAR: Local fashion brands send out a more practical message to lure online shoppers. Photo courtesy of Ivy Moda

Closed international borders have pushed local fashion houses, designers and shops to find creative ways to reach out to customers. 

Áo dài designer Lien Huong, who is behind the brand with the longest tradition of making the signature Vietnamese lady's tunic, has switched to making decorated face masks. The schools are back and public school teachers traditionally wear an áo dài to school on special days. Lien Huong House is leading the trend by selling matching face masks.

All designers have been forced to get creative to lift themselves out of the situation. 

"Our staff have been working hard on embroidering each and every áo dài since Tet," Mai Lan, co-founder of Tú Thị Embroidered Company Ltd. told Việt Nam News. "They work on their own, not in big groups, so they respect quarantine time, yet never have to stop working."

 

Upscale designer Le Thanh Hoa has switched from making evening gowns to ready-to-wear garments. 

More practical garments for office and streetwear have taken over this summer and fall-winter seasons. Hoa said he had spoken to regular customers about their demands, and was working every day to maintain his creative inspiration. He said it was important to maintain close contact with customers even though they did not have any desire to purchase new clothes at this time.

Designer Chung Thanh Phong led the trend to launch the COVID-19-inspired collection "Save yourself": protective gear, face masks and hand sanitiser. The average price tag has also been fixed to fit middle-income customers. T-shirts range from VND600,000 to VND800,000, while jumpsuits are VND1,8 million apiece. The collection aims to reach out to more online shoppers so his staff are not laid off. He has even put his collections online, presenting each new piece with a price tag, something he has never done before.  VNS

Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection

Designer Chung Thanh Phong has introduced a fresh collection with the theme of “Save Yourself”, sending a message that it is the responsibility of each individual to know how to best protect their own health in the fight against coronavirus.

Designer Dac Ngoc to represent Vietnam at Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week

Dac Ngoc is poised to become the first local designer to participate in the Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week 2020 which is scheduled to get underway in the Republic of Korea on May 23.  

 
 

Other News

AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to hold the rearranged AFC Futsal Championship 2020 finals in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 16.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to host the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala on May 26 after facing a series of long delays caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the organisers.

Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has unveiled his latest collection of Ao Dai, a type of traditional long dress, with each unique piece featuring globally renowned cultural heritage in Vietnam.

Local rapper unveils latest music video in response to UNESCO campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Vietnamese rapper Nguyen Thuy Hang, also known by her stage name LiL’kAnI, has joined with collaborators to showcase her latest music video to the song "Chẳng thể cách Ly”, known as “No Yourantine” in English,

Creating a new life for stamps
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Painter Do Lenh Tuan is popular because he has not only designed many famous stamps but also brought “new life” to old stamps by sticking them to form pictures of landscapes and portraits of famous people, many of which feature Uncle Ho.

Former national team player dies aged 36
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Former midfielder Phan Quy Hoang Lam died on May 19 at the age of 36.

HCM City musicians to launch new online show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Musicians in HCM City are working on a new music show and offering it for free online.

'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local artists have started to exchange ideas via online platforms such as Chợ Kịch (chokich.vn) in an effort to build a hub or “bank” of knowledge for stage performances in HCM City.

Golden Kite award recognises Vietnamese actress's efforts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Actress Hong Diem won the Golden Kite for her performance in television series Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on Left Chest) last week. 

Spotify campaign to bring users closer together
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Spotify, the music streaming app, has launched a new campaign that will bring audiences closer together.

No title given to top scorer in V.League 1 this season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

The V.League 1 will not have a top scorer award this year, after it was decided to scrap the prize due to the delays in the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ede ethic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Women of Knia hamlet in Dak Lak province are devoted to preserving traditional brocade weaving so that the craft doesn’t die out.

Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Although fully committed to his current position as the head coach of the Vietnam men’s national football team, Park Hang-seo intends to stay in the country at the end of his contract

Livestream marks launch of first COVID-19 fashion collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Local designer Chung Thanh Phong unveiled a fresh fashion line to the public via a Facebook livestream on May 18 with the theme of “Save Yourself” to promote efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hanoi’s Dong Da district on May 19 handed down jail sentences on three football fans charged with causing social disturbances and injuries at a football match at the capital's Hang Day Stadium last year.

Theatres in HCM City reopen with schedule of comedies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Private theatres in HCM City will reopen next week with new comedy productions, two months after the social distancing period.

Teenage painter helps fight Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

He may be just 15-years-old, but Tran Nam Long’s artistic skills are way beyond his tender age.

Art awakens internal energy in the time of the coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Hoi An-based artist Nguyen Quoc Dan, a pursuer of non-cubism digital painting, has recently realised an art project of many elements. Called Internal Energy, the works are mainly arranged along Hoi An Beach,

VBA season set for late July tip-off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

While teams and fans alike are excited for the start of the new Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) season, the start date has been pushed back to late July, while the league's first-ever All-Star event has been scrapped.

Cover of children's song sparks controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

It seemed totally incongruous to put a much-loved Vietnamese children's song, Chú Voi Con ở Bản Đôn (The Little Elephant in Don Hamlet) in a contemporary mash-up with the K-pop hit Nobody by Wonder Girls.

