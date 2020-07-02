Fashion industry marks return with August show in Hue imperial citadel

Designers Vu Ngoc and Son are set to launch a fashion show in Hue imperial citadel on August 17 to herald the return of the Vietnamese fashion industry following the novel coronavirus.

The Hue imperial citadel was first listed as a World Cultural Heritage site by UNESCO back in 1993. The fashion event aims to popularize images of the local landscape and people to international friends.

The latest occasion will be the fifth version of the fashion show launched.

One fashion collection which will be on view at the event is themed “A Better Day” that features a cloud pattern that is a fusion of Asian and Western cultures.

A 50-metre long space is set to serve as part of an impressive and gorgeous runway at the upcoming fashion show.

The event will see approximately 100 fresh designs make their debut.

More than 50 models are expected to participate in the fashion show.

Among them will be Tran Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, who also finished among the Top 30 of Miss World back in 2018.

Supermodel Vo Hoang Yen will also be putting on a performance at the event.

Giang My, Miss Hung Kings Temple 1992, will be in attendance at the show.

Saostar/VOV