Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City

Female fashion designer Thuy Nguyen will open an exhibition to celebrate her nine-year career in HCM City.

Fashion designer Thuy Nguyen’s fashion exhibition, Mộng Bình Thường (Simple Dream), showcases 60 designs from different collections in Vietnamese materials that the country’s top designer has created since she first became involved in the industry a decade ago. — Photo courtesy of Thuy Design House

The event, Mộng Bình Thường (Simple Dream), will showcase 60 designs from different collections in Vietnamese materials that the country’s top designer has created since she entered the industry a decade ago.

Dozens of sculptures, paintings and accessories created by international and Vietnamese artists will also be featured alongside the display of Thuy’s designs. These objects are the designer’s creative sources of inspiration.

“Each object at Mộng Bình Thường reflects my view of a matter at that time,” said Thuy, founder of the fashion brand Thuy Design House. “Both my designs and other artworks bring stories, dreams and messages that I have gained.”

“I wanted to highlight Vietnamese folk culture and lifestyle through my exhibition,” the 39-year-old said.

During the exhibition, Thuy will host talks on Vietnamese fashion with visitors, hoping to inspire them.

Thuy, a native of Hanoi, loved working in fashion when she was at university in Ukraine in 2003. She studied painting but is self-taught in fashion design.

She opened her first store in HCM City in 2011.

In 2016, she was invited to be a costume designer for Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor), an award-winning romantic comedy produced by movie star and producer Ngo Thanh Van.

The film featured Vietnamese women living in Sai Gon (now HCM City) in the 1960s. The city’s traditional culture and lifestyle were highlighted.

It was screened and honoured at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in Busan, Korea in 2017. The leading character, young actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc of HCM City, was named Face of Asia in the category Asia Star Awards 2017.

In Cô Ba Sài Gòn, Thuy created ao dai (tradtional Vietnamese dress) creations highlighting the timeless beauty of the Vietnamese dress.

Fashion designer Thuy Nguyen. — Photo courtesy of Thuy Design House

Last year, Thuy organised the catwalk show called Tình Tang (Folk Sound) featuring 60 ao dai designs in Vietnamese satin, silk and velvet.

Her clothes are inspired by Dong Ho paintings, a folk woodblock art printed on paper from the bark of the do tree by artisans from Dong Ho Village in the north with colours made from natural materials. Each of her designs at Tình Tang features traditional cultural values of the country.

“My design shapes are distinctly Vietnamese,” said Thuy.

Thuy is still involved in painting and the arts. She is a founder of The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, a cultural and arts centre that encourages young artists in different fields in HCM City.

Last December, her oil-on-canvas painting, Sương Mù Đỏ Thẫm (Dark Red Fog) (160x160cm), sold for US$100,000 in an online auction called The (RED) Auction 2018 for the Global Fund at Sotheby’s.

The auction raised money to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS among people living on the outskirts of the Saharan region in Africa.

Mộng Bình Thường will open on November 7 and run through the end of the year at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre at 15 Nguyen U Di Street in District 2. Tickets are available at the centre. VNS

