Female issues-inspired series wins at VTV Awards 2020

Television series Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on the Left Side of Chest) directed by Vu Truong Khoa has won Series of the Year at the VTV Awards 2020.

Hong Diem, wins Impressive Actress Award for her role in Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on the Left Side of Chest). Photo vtv.vn

The 34-episode series focuses on women’s lives in modern society covering marriage, divorce and infidelity.

Although the characters have many different qualities, they all fight for their own happiness and values in life.

The show’s lead actress, Hong Diem, was named Impressive Actress title of the year.

Diem played the part of a woman who overcame the difficulties of a broken marriage and gained happiness for herself and her children.

Xuan Nghi receives Impressive Actor for his role in Balanha Guesthouse.

The awarding ceremony took place in Hanoi on Saturday to mark 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Television (September 7, 1970).

The ceremony was divided into five parts reflecting the development of VTV over five decades: Black and White, Coloured, Discovery, Speed up and Competitive.

In the first chapter, the awards recalled the beginning of the television industry with monochrome frames and modest equipment. The television makers still worked hard and released invaluable news and programmes creating a foundation for the development of modern television industry today.

VTV General Director Tran Binh Minh said the 50th anniversary is a special milestone for all people who have been working for VTV as well as generations of audiences.

“I watched the first programme of VTV when I was a student, now half of a century has passed by,” said Minh.

“With simple, self-assembling equipment, the previous generations of technicians and reporters produced incredible material. Today we are happy to uphold the tradition. We dare to work, overcome troubles, create and be responsible for our work.” VNS

List of VTV Awards 2020: Impressive Speaker: Tran Viet Hoang (VTV24 News Centre) Figures of the Year: Doctors and nurses from Bach Mai Hospital Programme of the Year: Park Hang Seo – Untold Stories Impressive News: Miracle moments amid pandemic in Da Nang (produced by VTV8) Impressive TV series: Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on the Left Side of Chest) Impressive Actor: Xuan Nghi (Balanha Guesthouse) Impressive Actress: Hong Diem (Rose on the Left Side of Chest) Impressive Singer: Ha Le

Family drama honoured as best TV series of year Television blockbuster Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) scooped up three gongs at the VTV Awards 2019 on Saturday.