Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Muong artisans, artists and athletes from six provinces and cities across Vietnam will gather and perform at the second Muong Ethnic Culture Festival. — Photo baodulich.net.vn

Held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in co-ordination with the Thanh Hoa provincial People's Committee, the festival will gather hundreds of artisans, artists and athletes from six provinces and cities nationwide including Thanh Hoa, Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Son La, Phu Tho and Binh Phuoc.

There will also be performances of an art troupe from Laos's Houaphanh Province.

The second Muong Ethnic Culture Festival will feature many activities that showcase the cultural features of the Muong like a demonstration of weaving traditional clothes and handicraft products, performances of gongs, introductions to rituals and a photo exhibition.

During the event, a farm trip to survey Thanh Hoa Province’s community tourism and ecotourism will be organised, in addition to the tourism promotion stalls in the festival area.

The second Muong Ethnic Culture Festival is also an opportunity to promote and introduce the Muong culture to a large number of people and tourists, which will help to develop community tourism and support the preservation and development of ethnic cultures nationwide.

The first Muong Ethnic Culture Festival was held in the northern province of Hoa Binh in 2007.

The Muong ethnic group currently has more than 1 million members, residing mainly in the northern and northern central provinces, particularly in Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces.

The ethnic community maintains a rich folk cultural treasures, including epics, old tales and folk songs. VNS

Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival The 2nd Muong Ethnic Culture Festival will take place from October 29 to 31 in the central province of Thanh Hoa, according to Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.