Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi

Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.

A photo of a Vietnamese family that will be displayed at the Vietnam Family Day Festival. — Photo courtesy of the organisation board.

According to the organisation board, the event aims to honour the traditional values of Vietnamese families, raising awareness about the role, position and the importance of the Party’s guidelines and State policies on families in the context of industrialisation and modernisation.

Themed 'Preservation and promotion of good behaviour in Vietnamese family tradition', the festival is also expected to emphasise the contents of the National Action Month on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control that lasts from May 15 to June 30.

A variety of activities will take place within the three-day event, including exhibitions, seminars, contests, health consultations and cultural exchanges.

Specifically, the exhibition will include four contents – 'Families in cultural traditions of Vietnamese ethnic groups' highlighting the cultural traditions of Vietnamese families that have been passed down for generations; 'Stream of Love' honouring the role of the women and mothers in families; 'Colours of Happiness' demonstrating love and affection between parents and children through pictures, letters and messages and 'Families reading books – connecting love' introducing books for children, students and families.

The Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình, Bình Thuận, Lâm Đồng and Đắk Lắk will join hands in raising understanding about families and women’s issues, childcare, poverty reduction and economic development via an exhibition of photos, videos and objects, which will also be held as part of the event.

Other highlights include a contest for housewives’ skills with the topic 'Joining hands for the safety of women and children', a drawing contest themed 'Family join hands to repel COVID-19', a fair introducing traditional handcraft products and free health consultations for all visitors.

Entrance is free.

June 28 was chosen as the annual Việt Nam Family Day in 2007 by then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, aiming to reinforce the responsibilities of ministries, departments, social organisations and individuals, in the process of building families, so as to achieve the goals of prosperity, progress, equality and happiness. — VNS